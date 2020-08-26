Problem, Jay Rock, & A Mystery Guest Have A Single Coming

West Coast rapper Problem has been busy of late. Having recently connected with TIDAL to bring his Compton Story short film to life, Problem also kept the fans sated with his Coffee & Kush Vol 1 tape. Now, he’s looking to keep the ball rolling with another new single, taking to Twitter to announce “Nothin,” featuring an appearance from Jay Rock and a mystery guest.

With the single set to drop this Friday, Problem invited fans to speculate on who the third feature might be, with fans offering suggestions like Freddie Gibbs, Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, and The Game. At this point, guessing games are strictly for the fun, as it’s unlikely Problem will spill the beans before the big release. In any case, we’re excited to see whether we’re about to receive a modern West Coast anthem for the times — entirely possible, given the talent that’s already been confirmed.

Check out the announcement tweet below, and sound off in the comments with your guesses as to who else Problem has lined up. Given the use of coffee on the cover art, it’s clear he’s found a motif that works; perhaps “Nothin” will be the first glimpse at Coffee & Kush Vol 2, though that’s purely speculative. Check out the announcement teaser below, and check back Friday for the full single.