Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Problem, Jay Rock, & A Mystery Guest Have A Single Coming
79
0
Lori Harvey Muddies Breakup Rumors Listening To Future Songs With City Girls’ JT
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

600 Breezy Iceman Edition 2
741
1
Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
635
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Problem, Jay Rock, & A Mystery Guest Have A Single Coming

Posted By on August 26, 2020

Problem reveals that he’ll be joined by Jay Rock and a mystery guest on his new single “Nothin.”

West Coast rapper Problem has been busy of late. Having recently connected with TIDAL to bring his Compton Story short film to life, Problem also kept the fans sated with his Coffee & Kush Vol 1 tape. Now, he’s looking to keep the ball rolling with another new single, taking to Twitter to announce “Nothin,” featuring an appearance from Jay Rock and a mystery guest. 

Problem Jay Rock

Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic/Getty Images

With the single set to drop this Friday, Problem invited fans to speculate on who the third feature might be, with fans offering suggestions like Freddie Gibbs, Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, and The Game. At this point, guessing games are strictly for the fun, as it’s unlikely Problem will spill the beans before the big release. In any case, we’re excited to see whether we’re about to receive a modern West Coast anthem for the times — entirely possible, given the talent that’s already been confirmed.

Check out the announcement tweet below, and sound off in the comments with your guesses as to who else Problem has lined up. Given the use of coffee on the cover art, it’s clear he’s found a motif that works; perhaps “Nothin” will be the first glimpse at Coffee & Kush Vol 2, though that’s purely speculative. Check out the announcement teaser below, and check back Friday for the full single.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lori Harvey Muddies Breakup Rumors Listening To Future Songs With City Girls’ JT
79 525 6
0
The Alchemist Announces “The Food Villian” & Slew Of Projects
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Problem, Jay Rock, & A Mystery Guest Have A Single Coming
79
0
Lori Harvey Muddies Breakup Rumors Listening To Future Songs With City Girls’ JT
79
0
The Alchemist Announces “The Food Villian” & Slew Of Projects
106
0
Chris Brown Says New Music Is Around The Corner: “Waiting On Da Label”
93
0
Rick Ross Announces New Album “Richer Than I’ve Ever Been”
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

Grafh Feat. Jim Jones Customer
106
0
August 08 Feat. Barney Bones Bussdown Your Soul
199
0
Young Thug Harambe
119
0
Quando Rondo Shooters & Movers
106
0
TM88 Feat. Calboy War Stories
79
0
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Murda Business
119
0
Lil Tecca Royal Rumble
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Keed “Tighten Up” Video
119
0
Beyoncé Feat. Blue Ivy Carter, SAINt JHN & WizKid “Brown Skin Girl” Video
185
0
Coi Leray Hits Up Her Favorite Jamaican Restaurant On “Snack Review”
741
14
More Videos

Featured Stories

Problem, Jay Rock, & A Mystery Guest Have A Single Coming
Lori Harvey Muddies Breakup Rumors Listening To Future Songs With City Girls’ JT
The Alchemist Announces “The Food Villian” & Slew Of Projects