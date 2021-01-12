Producer Sledgren Remembers When Bow Wow Swiped Wiz Khalifa’s Shades

We love a good walk down memory lane, and Taylor Gang producer Sledgren shared a random tour story over the weekend. It’s unclear what prompted Sledgren to tell the tale involving Wiz Khalifa and Bow Wow, but thousands of fans were too amused by the memory that the producer shared on Twitter. It all apparently stemmed from a pair of missing sunglasses that Wiz believed that he lost during the “Under The Influence Tour” back in 2012 with Mac Miller, Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, and Chevy Woods.



Bennett Raglin/BET / Contributor / Getty Images

“I remember wiz had these sunglasses he was looking for on the bus to wear during his show,” tweeted Sledgren. “We started searching for em ..bow wow helped us look ..we couldn’t find them … the next day bow wow had em on in his blog he made at our show.” It didn’t take long for someone to comment under the producer’s post with a screenshot of Bow Wow rocking the shades during his 2012 webisode.

Fans seemed to get a kick out of Bow Wow taking the time to help everyone look for the glasses while later being bold enough to wear them in the video. Check out the webisode in question below to relive some backstage moments from the “Under The Influence Tour.”