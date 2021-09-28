Rap Basement

Project Pat Explains “Knife Talk” Origins & Says Drake’s Dad Is Untouchable In Memphis

Posted By on September 28, 2021

Project Pat says you’ll get “flatlined” if you mess with Drake’s dad in Memphis.

Project Pat makes an appearance on the latest Drake album, Certified Lover Boy, opening up the highlight song “Knife Talk” with 21 Savage. During a recent interview, the Three 6 Mafia co-founder spoke about how the song came together, and why Drake’s father is untouchable in Memphis.

While speaking about “Knife Talk,” Pat revealed it was an older song that Metro Boomin passed onto Drake after it was allegedly supposed to appear on 21 Savage‘s album. When Drake got the record in his hands, he called Project Pat and gave him the “Drake blessing” to hop on and do his thing.

 
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Pat also spoke about Drake‘s ties to his hometown, explaining that his father is always out in Memphis, and if you touch him, you’ll be facing some serious repercussions.

“I mess with Drake’s daddy, man,” said the iconic rapper. “OG, he be downtown kickin’ it. Look — and the gangstas — ain’t nothing gon’ happen to him. Nothin’. Ain’t nobody ‘gon mess with Drake’s daddy, bruh. Nobody, man. No, you gon’ get flatlined. They don’t play that because, see, Drake show too much love down here.”

Pat says that when out-of-towners show that loyalty to Memphis, they get special treatment because the city doesn’t get love like that. 


Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Check out what else he had to say about “Knife Talk” and Drake’s dad below.

Via HNHH

