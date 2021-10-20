Prosecutors Seek YNW Melly’s DNA In Double Murder Case

The YNW Melly double murder case has been one of the more shocking things to happen in hip-hop in recent memory. Unfortunately, while the rap game is no stranger to violence, the details of Melly’s case were hard to digest.

Melly, who allegedly murdered two of his close friends before attempting to make it look like the two had died in a drive-by shooting, has been in prison since February 2019 and despite reportedly being in good spirits and even dropping a new album, Just A Matter Of Slime, back in August, prosecutors are still working tirelessly to prove that Melly was behind the double murder. (Melly’s co-defendant in the case, YNW Bortlen, was released and placed house arrest two months ago.)

According to a new TMZ report, prosecutors in have requested that the judge presiding over Melly’s case force the 22-year-old rapper to submit a DNA sample via oral swab. In requesting a DNA sample, prosecutors are trying to match Melly’s DNA profile with one of three potential DNA profiles found on a yellow jacket which was collected as evidence. DNA from Anthony Williams, one of the men Melly allegedly murdered, was already found on the jacket and prosecutors want to know if Melly’s DNA profile matches either of the three potential profiles also found on the jacket.

The Broward County judge has yet to grant or deny prosecutors’ requests, but this piece of evidence could prove to be monumental in the case against YNW Melly.

In a situation like this, there is no room for speculation, so until the judge makes a decision, keep it locked to HNHH for any new updates on YNW Melly and his double murder case.