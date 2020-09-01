Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

RZA Takes It Back To The Release Of “Protect Ya Neck”
79
0
Big Sean Says People Associating “IDFWU” With Naya Rivera’s Death Was “Hurtful”
53
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
794
0
420 Stunna Stunnavelli
715
5
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Public Enemy’s New Album Features Nas, Rapsody & More

Posted By on September 1, 2020

Public Enemy reveals the tracklist to their upcoming album “What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?,” featuring Nas, Rapsody, and more.

Though the future of Public Enemy was uncertain for a time, the legendary group recently reaffirmed that all was indeed right in the world. It was recently revealed that Chuck D and Flava Flav would be reuniting with Def Jam for the first time in twenty years, lining up to release their brand new album What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? on September 25th.

Public Enemy Chuck D Flava Flav

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images 

We’ve already heard the project’s lead single “Fight The Power 2020,” a stacked reimagining of their iconic hit — this time bolstered by the lineup of NasRapsody, Black Thought, YG, Jahi, and Questlove. Now, the group has come through to unveil the album’s tracklist in its entirety, which features appearances from Cypress Hill, Ice-T, George Clinton, Run DMC, Mike D and Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys, DJ Premier, and many more.

Clearly, Public Enemy are lining up an impressive roster of highly-respected hip-hop veterans, a testament to their own position as pioneers. Though basically all of the musical trends have shifted since their prime, there remains a certain comfort in knowing that Chuck D and Flava Flav have returned for another go-around. Check out the full seventeen-track tracklist below, and stay tuned for What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? coming at the end of the month.

01 – “When The Grid Goes Down” ft. George Clinton
02 – “Grid” ft. Cypress Hill and George Clinton
03 – “State of the Union (STFU)” ft. DJ Premier
04 – “Merica Mirror” ft. Pop Diesel
05 – “Public Enemy Number Won” ft. Mike D, Ad-Rock, Run-DMC
06 – “Toxic”
07 – “Yesterday Man” ft. Daddy-O
08 – “Crossroads Burning” (Interlude) ft. James Bomb
09 – “Fight The Power: Remix 2020” ft. Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, Jahi, YG, Questlove
10 – “Beat Them All”
11 – “Smash The Crowd” ft.. Ice-T, PMD
12 – “If You Can’t Join Em Beat Em”
13 – “Go At It” ft. Jahi
14 – “Don’t Look At The Sky” (Interlude) ft. Mark Jenkins
15 – “Rest In Beats” ft. The Impossebulls
16 – “R.I.P. Blackat”
17 – “Closing: I Am Black” ft. Ms. Ariel

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Big Sean Says People Associating “IDFWU” With Naya Rivera’s Death Was “Hurtful”
53 525 4
0
RZA Takes It Back To The Release Of “Protect Ya Neck”
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

RZA Takes It Back To The Release Of “Protect Ya Neck”
79
0
Big Sean Says People Associating “IDFWU” With Naya Rivera’s Death Was “Hurtful”
53
0
Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” Adorns The CN Tower
79
0
Nick Cannon Releases Part 1 Of Kanye West Interview: Craziness, Presidency, & More
79
0
Big Sean Talks Kendrick Lamar, Jhené Aiko, & Donald Trump
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Flee Lord Feat. Roc Marciano Icewater
106
0
NoCap Mistake
93
0
Big Havi Feat. Lil Keed Vibez'N
159
0
Monica Feat. Lil Baby Trenches
1231
1
AD 2 A.M
132
0
Sprado Feat. NLE Choppa Magic
251
0
UGK Underground
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Murda Beatz Keeps Sake & An Xbox Controller In His Bag
159
0
TM88 Explains Why He Doesn’t Smoke Backwoods On “How To Roll”
251
0
Nas “Ultra Black” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

RZA Takes It Back To The Release Of “Protect Ya Neck”
Big Sean Says People Associating “IDFWU” With Naya Rivera’s Death Was “Hurtful”
Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” Adorns The CN Tower