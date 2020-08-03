Pusha T Is Still Bumping Raekwon’s “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx”

Pusha T is held in high esteem by his fellow lyricists, with some going so far as to place him at the top of the hip-hop hierarchy — at least, where conversations of bars are concerned. In fact, Push continues to shine with every new release, holding down the fort alongside fellow heavyweights like Benny The Butcher and Freddie Gibbs, no slouches on the mic themselves. Suffice it to say, the Clipse legend’s opinion carries weight, especially when it accounts for taste.

Yesterday, Pusha made it clear that he’s keeping the classics on rotation — specifically, Raekwon‘s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…, a project that recently turned twenty-five. Taking to Instagram to pay homage, Push shared an image of the project’s iconic cover, penning a humble-thank you to both Raekwon and Ghostface Killah for bringing the vivid crime saga to life.

“25 yrs later and still, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… @raekwon @realghostfacekillah thank you,” writes Pusha, highlighting the hip-hop classic to his older and younger fans alike. And what’s even more impressive is the fact that Rae was actually able to author a compelling sequel, one that stood comfortably alongside its predecessor; a rarity in rap music, but one that should solidify the Wu-Tang emcee among rap’s greatest. In Pusha’s eyes, Rae has long earned that validation. Look for the saga to continue with the recently announced Only Built 4 Cuban Linx 3, coming soon.