Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

The Astroworld Tragedy & An Examination Of Mosh Pit Culture In Hip-Hop
119
0
Coi Leray Defends Rico Nasty From Playboi Carti Fan Disrespect
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4420
3
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1575
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Pusha T Mourns The Loss Of His Mother: “We All Are Gonna Miss You”

Posted By on November 12, 2021

Pharrell, 2 Chainz and more showed their support for Push.

Pusha T‘s family has always been an influential part of his life. Rapping with his brother Malice, now know as No Malice, as the group Clipse in the early 2000s helped to bolster his career as he later went solo.

Now with a wife and kids, family is at peak importance. That is why it was heartbreaking to learn that Pusha T’s mother Mildred Thornton passed away this week. While her age and cause of death is unknown at this time, Pusha posted a tribute to her on Instagram Wednesday: “I love you Ma, thank you for sticking around to meet your grand baby…we all are gonna miss you. R.I.P.”

The post was full of pictures of Mildred with Pusha’s only son, Nigel Brixx Thornton, who is about a year and a half old now. It is clear to see how much she loved the baby, and how much Push cherished his mother’s relationship with his child.

In the comment section of the post, Push’s rapper friends gathered to share their condolences. Most notably, frequent collaborators like Pharrell, 2 Chainz and The-Dream supported him, along with Madeintyo, Rico Beats, his label Def Jam, Swizz Beatz, BJ the Chicago Kid and many more.

Last night (Nov. 11), Pusha T shared a photo of his mother with him, his brother No Malice and Pharrell together. Pusha T definitely took good care of his mom, as he has been grieving her loss for the past couple days.

Image via Pusha T

Check out the photos of Pusha T’s mother and his baby Nigel below.


Via HNHH

Latest Featured

The Astroworld Tragedy & An Examination Of Mosh Pit Culture In Hip-Hop
119 525 9
0
Kanye West Says Michael Jordan Still Bothered About “Jumpman” Diss
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

The Astroworld Tragedy & An Examination Of Mosh Pit Culture In Hip-Hop
119
0
Coi Leray Defends Rico Nasty From Playboi Carti Fan Disrespect
132
0
Danny Brown Announces The Title Of His Upcoming Album
106
0
Kanye West Says Michael Jordan Still Bothered About “Jumpman” Diss
159
0
NBA Youngboy Gifts Deceased Fan’s His Family Platinum Plaque
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Dusty Locane CANES WORLD
119
0
Baby Tate Dungarees
93
0
Russ Losin Control, Pt. 2
159
0
DaBaby Feat. 21 Savage STICKED UP
146
0
Bando. & Isaiah Rashad Payday
159
0
Silk Sonic Feat. Thundercat & Bootsy Collins After Last Night
199
0
Summer Walker I Want To Come Home For Christmas (Amazon Original)
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Big Sean & Hit-Boy “The One ” Video
251
0
Snoop Dogg Feat. Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, Busta Rhymes “Murder Music ” Video
225
0
Fat Nick Explains Why He Loves Little Caesars Despite Knowing It’s Not Good
238
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

The Astroworld Tragedy & An Examination Of Mosh Pit Culture In Hip-Hop
Coi Leray Defends Rico Nasty From Playboi Carti Fan Disrespect
Danny Brown Announces The Title Of His Upcoming Album