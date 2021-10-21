Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Twitter Roasts TyFontaine For Corny Bar About Drake’s Son
199
0
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Sultry Teaser For New Freestyle Project
199
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3640
3
Yung Dred A STAR WAS BORN
1165
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Pusha T Promises New Album Is Better Than “Daytona”

Posted By on October 21, 2021

The “Fear Of God” said his new music is some of his best.

Pusha T‘s Daytona is a masterpiece. 

Despite initially pushing back against producer and G.O.O.D. Music founder Kanye West‘s idea to cut the project to just seven songs, Push finally agreed and bodied all seven of them. From “If You Know You Know” to “Infared,” the Wrath of Caine rapper does not miss a single time, and despite not explicitly namedropping Drake on the album, “Infared” is the shot that started their now-infamous beef. (“Story of Adidon” might be the greatest diss track of all time but “Duppy Freestyle” doesn’t get the respect it deserves.) And while Daytona may have been overshadowed by Pusha’s brutal attack on Drake, it received a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Now, as 2021 winds to a close, Push is promising a project better than his 2018 effort. 

Sitting down with Billboard ahead of his third closet sale with Grailed, a digital marketplace for menswear, the president of G.O.O.D. Music revealed that his new album is finished and “is currently in the mixing stages,” with some feature verses “still being finalized.”

Reportedly produced by longtime friends and collaborators, West and The Neptunes, Pusha T said the new album is better than Daytona

“I think I’ve topped Daytona for sure” Push told Billboard. “One-thousand percent.”

Continuing on to describe how the album came together, Pusha pointed to Pharrell as his toughest critic throughout the process. 

Scott Legato/Getty Images

“I was playing some raps for (Pharrell) in Miami and he was like ‘It’s cool, it’s good, but I think you’re gonna get mixed up with other people, and people thinking you’re all rapping over the same instrumental,’ and I was like ‘You disrespectful jerk, you serious?’ and he said ‘Nah man, you’re always gonna say the greatest things but you want to be different? We’ve got to make compositions.'”

Whether or not the new album is *actually* better than Daytona will be decided whenever the new project touches down, but knowing that Ye and Pharrell will have their fingerprints all over it makes Pusha’s predictions sound pretty believable. 

What do you think? Will Pusha T be able to top Daytona? Let us know in the comments. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Sultry Teaser For New Freestyle Project
199 525 15
0
Twitter Roasts TyFontaine For Corny Bar About Drake’s Son
199 525 15
0

Recent Stories

Twitter Roasts TyFontaine For Corny Bar About Drake’s Son
199
0
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Sultry Teaser For New Freestyle Project
199
0
Beyonce Has New Song In Venus & Serena Williams’ Biopic “King Richard”
159
0
Pusha T Promises New Album Is Better Than “Daytona”
225
0
Jhene Aiko Dubs Herself “Slauson Hills Barbie” In New Selfie & Signs Global Co-Publishing Deal
278
0
More News

Trending Songs

Shelley FKA DRAM Feat. Young Thug Misunderstood
146
0
BJ The Chicago Kid Smooth
146
0
Flo Milli Ice Baby
159
0
Yebba Boomerang
106
0
Wiz Khalifa Million Dollar Moment
384
0
Joell Ortiz OG
357
0
Big Sean Big Sean L.A. Leakers Freestyle
265
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Jack Harlow feat. Static Major & Bryson Tiller “Luv Is Dro” Video
119
0
Lakeyah “Loving Me” Video
159
0
Meek Mill Feat. Giggs “Northside Southside” Video
251
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Twitter Roasts TyFontaine For Corny Bar About Drake’s Son
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Sultry Teaser For New Freestyle Project
Beyonce Has New Song In Venus & Serena Williams’ Biopic “King Richard”