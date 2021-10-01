Rap Basement

Pusha T Says He's "So Much Better" Than He Was When He Wrote "The Games We Play"

Pusha T says that he has drastically improved as an emcee since the release of “Daytona.”

On Pop Smoke’s “Tell The Vision,” Pusha T rapped, “Tyler got the album of the year, for now/But Pop about to drop, I see the platinum in the clouds/Now Push about to drop, so real trappers stick around.”

While the Hip-Hop community was undoubtedly excited to hear the G.O.O.D. Music artist confirm that he has an album on the way, several months have passed with no sign of Pusha T’s first album since 2018. Now, thanks to some Daytona-related praise, Pusha has given a much-needed update on his forthcoming project.

Pusha T performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 3 on April 28, 2019 in Virginia Beach City.
Brian Ach/Getty Images

According to Complex, Tidal EVP and Editor-In-Chief Tony Gervino also recently had some great things to say about King Push. On Thursday, Gervino took to Twitter to praise Pusha T’s work on Daytona, specifically in regards to the album’s second track “The Games We Play.”

“@PUSHA_T chews every corner of this landscape,” Gervino remarked, as he shared a link to “The Games We Play” on Tidal.

After admitting that he had also just revisited the standout track from his acclaimed 2018 album, Push took it a step further and confirmed that he has drastically improved as an emcee since its release.

“First of all, I was listening to this just a second ago…[eye emoji],” he replied. “Secondly, I’m so much better now than I was then.”

In addition to perfecting his craft, Pusha T has also been linking up with The Neptunes as of late, so perhaps fans can expect next-level lyrics and production when the G.O.O.D. Music president finally drops his long-awaited album.

Are you ready for the next chapter in King Push’s career? And do you think he’ll be able to top Daytona

