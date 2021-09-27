Pusha T & The Neptunes Reunite In The Studio

Last we heard from Pusha T, he delivered an album that many consider his best in Daytona. Produced in its entirety by Kanye West, Pusha’s cinematic seven-track endeavor raised the bar for the lyricist, who wasted little time in setting the stage for his follow-up effort.

While it’s been a minute since we’ve heard concrete news about Pusha’s next release, though it’s been understood that he’s been in the studio working on it for some time now. It has been reported, however, that the untitled body of work will once again place Kanye West in the producer’s chair, understandable given the critical success of Daytona. But there’s another production team that Pusha has great chemistry with, and it would appear they’ll be playing a role in whatever he’s got cooking up.

Arik McArthur/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Today, The Neptunes issued a reminder that they’ll be producing for Pusha T‘s new album; it should be noted that this isn’t entirely breaking news, as Pusha has previously confirmed that he’ll be reuniting with Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams. Today, however, The Neptunes sparked further hype by sharing a behind-the-scenes studio picture of Pusha recording some bars, a promising sign that the process is underway.

For those who might not know, Pusha T and The Neptunes have an expansive history as collaborators. During his time in The Clipse, Pusha worked extensively with The Neptunes on albums like Lord Willin and Hell Hath No Fury, both of which are considered to be undeniable classics. They also happen to feature some of The Neptunes’ grimiest work, and it will be curious to see how they adapt working with Pusha T over fifteen years removed from their glorious run.

Check out the picture of Pusha T and The Neptunes in the studio together below, and sound off in the comments if you’re excited to see how this upcoming album turns out.