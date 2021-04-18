Rap Basement

Pusha T Was Scared Kanye West’s Coachella Set Would Fall On Him

Posted By on April 18, 2021

The rapper recalled the memorable performance on its tenth anniversary.

Saturday (April 17) officially marked the tenth anniversary of Kanye West‘s iconic 2011 Coachella headlining performance. With a set now often regarded as one of the best festival sets in hip-hop history, Pusha T and other collaborators sat down with Complex to reflect on the massive production.

The GOOD Music signee had the opportunity to perform his “Runaway” verse with Kanye and opened up about something else that was hovering over his mind at the moment. Quite literally, the Daytona rapper explained that before he took the stage, he was afraid the enormous stone mural of Zeus at Pergamum Ye had installed for his set would come crashing down on him. 


Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for VEVO

“Whatever that structure was, it was so massive,” Push tells Complex on the 10-year anniversary of the performance. “I was like, ‘I hope this doesn’t fall on me.’ These were all my thoughts. It was my first time seeing a stage performance and him putting it on like this. And I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. This is a huge deal.’ Watching him be obsessed… It was like, it couldn’t go any other way for him.”

Luckily, and as history tells it, this was not the case, and the iconic Coachella performance went smoothly as Kanye performed many hits from My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy including “All Of The Lights,” “Power,” “Monster,” and “Runaway” during the 90-minute set.

Check out the set above if you haven’t already. In more recent Kanye news, following his divorce from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, Azealia Banks suggested that the two should start seeing each other. 

“It’s me guys,” she captioned on Instagram Saturday (April 16). “The powerful black demon entity awaiting in my ovaries and Kanyes testicle is finally about to be unleashed upon the world. All of you n*ggas are going to JAIL.” 


Kevin Winter/Getty Images

[via

Via HNHH

