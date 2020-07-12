Rap Basement

QC CEO Pee, Coach K & Quavo Pay Respect To Lil Marlo

Posted By on July 12, 2020

Quality Control’s CEO reacts to news of Lil Marlo’s death this morning.

Hip-hop took a major loss today after it was reported that Lil Marlo, Quality Control signee and close friend of Lil Baby, died this morning. Details were scarce initially, though it was later confirmed by law enforcement that he died of gun shot wounds on a Georgia highway. Immediately after news broke out, Lil Yachty and City Girls’ JT paid their respects online. Yachty even revealed that he was just in the studio hours with Marlo just hours before recording new music.

Quavo, Coach K and Pierre “Pee” Thomas hit Instagram to send their condolences and pay their respect. Pee expressed disbelief in the news along with a photo of himself and Marlo. “So Much Potential That The World Didn’t Get A Chance To See. Love You Bro. It’s Really Hard For Me To Say RIP,” he wrote. 

Coach K praised Marlo’s character as a man and the good energy that he carried with him. “You always had a smile on your face when we talked. If only everybody could’ve seen the pureness of your heart. This is such hard thing to do RIP Marlo. Prayers to your kids & family. Asè,” Coach K wrote.

Quavo simply shared a photo of himself and Marlo during a photoshoot writing, “RIP Kid. Good Soul. Prayers out.”

Marlo was fresh off of the release of his latest project, 1st n 3rd released via Quality Control. He also had several tracks included on both Quality Control albums.

RIP Marlo. 

Via HNHH

