Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Aaliyah’s Estate Gets Control Of Official YouTube Channel, Launch Slated For 2021
251
0
QC CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas Cops 10th Rolls Royce For Christmas
185
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
900
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
754
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

QC CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas Cops 10th Rolls Royce For Christmas

Posted By on December 25, 2020

Pee ain’t playing.

May your fruits of hard hustle be divine. Pierre “Pee” Thomas, CEO of Quality Control, is making sure to enjoy the fruits of his labor for sure. The strategic mastermind took to Instagram to show off his latest Rolls Royce, and posted a short anecdote along with the clip.

“2010 I called my best friend @wolfpackglobalmusic a hater cause I was about to buy the RR Ghost,” starts of Pee. “He told me if I buy the car don’t come around him no mo bringing the wrong kind of attention. He told me just keep stacking and hustling @_dolla_1 @lilbaby_1 and @ced_1m was there to witness us arguing about this” continued Pee. It appears that at the time, Pee was making money is ways that may have brought attention on him that was unwanted by members of his crew. Oh, how the tides have turned.

“The man even told me to find a new church to go to just stay away from them,” recalls Pee. “Fast forwarding 10 years later I’m on my 10th RR purchase and I got the Ghost with out the stress of what I was dealing with 10 years ago. Moral of the story if you stay down and focus on the positive and trust God he will bless you with a overflow of things that you never imagined could happen. Get people around you that want to see you win and motivate you to do better.This is not a flex post only to motivate y’all that this you can make this shit happen. Go get it and keep God first. Merry Xmas to all.”

Keep that hustle strong ladies and gentlemen and happy holidays.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Aaliyah’s Estate Gets Control Of Official YouTube Channel, Launch Slated For 2021
251 525 19
0
Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Breaks Spotify Single-Day Streaming Record
251 525 19
0

Recent Stories

Aaliyah’s Estate Gets Control Of Official YouTube Channel, Launch Slated For 2021
251
0
QC CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas Cops 10th Rolls Royce For Christmas
185
0
Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Breaks Spotify Single-Day Streaming Record
251
0
Young Thug & Juice WRLD Single “Bad Boys” Gets Official Music Video Release Date
238
0
Teejayx6 Calls Playboi Carti’s Album “Terrible”, Tells Iggy Azalea To “Shut Up”
384
0
More News

Trending Songs

Quavo Yaee
106
0
Playboi Carti Feat. Kid Cudi M3tamorphosis
132
0
Troy Ave Assanova 2X
79
0
Rubi Rose Feat. Future & PartyNextDoor Whole Lotta Liquor
119
0
Tyga Tyler Herro
185
0
Playboi Carti Feat. Kanye West Go2DaMoon
225
0
blackbear & Wiz Khalifa Cheers
265
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Too Short Feat. Guapdad 4000, Rayven Justce “Oaklandish” Video
238
0
Reason Feat. Mereba “Westside” Video
265
0
J.I. Expresses Skepticism Over Sour Patch Kids Cookies On “Snack Review”
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Aaliyah’s Estate Gets Control Of Official YouTube Channel, Launch Slated For 2021
QC CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas Cops 10th Rolls Royce For Christmas
Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Breaks Spotify Single-Day Streaming Record