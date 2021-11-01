Quality Control’s CEO Pee Offers To Buy 300 Entertainment Label

Since its inception in 2013, Quality Control Music has hosted many of hip-hop’s hottest stars and even represented prominent football players.

Quality Control’s co-founder and CEO Pierre Thomas, or “Pee” as he is commonly referred to as, made a pivotal move by luring Migos away from rival label 300 Entertainment when the Atlanta rap group was rising to fame. He later helped to advance the company by moving to the famed Motown Records for distribution in 2015. It is fair to say QC has since conjured an empire relative to other current rap labels.

Now, Pee has his sights set on owning the very same label he snatched artists from in the past.

Rich Polk/Getty Images

This maneuver seems to be premeditated, as he explains he has his “bankers on deck.” With that said, Quality Control’s financial standing seems to be in order, and they put forth a unified front, evident in the two renditions of their Control The Streets compilation projects that boast songs from all their signed artists.

300 Entertainment is no slouch when it comes to the artists they represent, however. The entire Young Stoner Life roster, including Young Thug and Gunna, as well as other strong acts like Megan Thee Stallion and Fetty Wap fall under 300 representation.

So, while Pee claims to be able to put his money where his mouth is, as he hosts big names like Lil Baby and Lil Yachty at QC, he has yet to receive a response from 300 Entertainment about this transaction. It remains to be seen if Pee can make another career-defining move in the near future, adding numerous other marquee rappers to his collection.

Stay tuned to see if 300 Entertainment gets back to Pee and Quality Control about their intriguing offer.