Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce New Silk Sonic Single
212
0
Pop Hunna Fan Interrupts Rolling Loud Set To Perform Rapper’s TikTok Hit
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4103
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1151
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Quality Control’s CEO Pee Offers To Buy 300 Entertainment Label

Posted By on November 1, 2021

“Pee” from QC feels his pockets are fat enough to swallow up competitor 300 Entertainment.

Since its inception in 2013, Quality Control Music has hosted many of hip-hop’s hottest stars and even represented prominent football players.

Quality Control’s co-founder and CEO Pierre Thomas, or “Pee” as he is commonly referred to as, made a pivotal move by luring Migos away from rival label 300 Entertainment when the Atlanta rap group was rising to fame. He later helped to advance the company by moving to the famed Motown Records for distribution in 2015. It is fair to say QC has since conjured an empire relative to other current rap labels.

Now, Pee has his sights set on owning the very same label he snatched artists from in the past.

Rich Polk/Getty Images 

This maneuver seems to be premeditated, as he explains he has his “bankers on deck.” With that said, Quality Control’s financial standing seems to be in order, and they put forth a unified front, evident in the two renditions of their Control The Streets compilation projects that boast songs from all their signed artists.

300 Entertainment is no slouch when it comes to the artists they represent, however. The entire Young Stoner Life roster, including Young Thug and Gunna, as well as other strong acts like Megan Thee Stallion and Fetty Wap fall under 300 representation.

So, while Pee claims to be able to put his money where his mouth is, as he hosts big names like Lil Baby and Lil Yachty at QC, he has yet to receive a response from 300 Entertainment about this transaction. It remains to be seen if Pee can make another career-defining move in the near future, adding numerous other marquee rappers to his collection.

Stay tuned to see if 300 Entertainment gets back to Pee and Quality Control about their intriguing offer.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Pop Hunna Fan Interrupts Rolling Loud Set To Perform Rapper’s TikTok Hit
106 525 8
0
Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce New Silk Sonic Single
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce New Silk Sonic Single
212
0
Pop Hunna Fan Interrupts Rolling Loud Set To Perform Rapper’s TikTok Hit
106
0
Megan Thee Stallion Feels Pressure To Create Hits: “Everything Is So Quick”
119
0
Murda Mook Wasn’t Feeling Drake’s Presence At URL This Weekend
146
0
Wale Says He Hasn’t Heard Of Any Beef Between Rick Ross & Meek Mill
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Joell Ortiz In My Feelings
132
0
Skepta & Fumez The Engineer Plugged In
199
0
Hotboii Never Say Never
185
0
Azealia Banks Tarantula/Wings Of A Butterfly
503
0
Nipsey Hussle Rose Clique
132
0
Lupe Fiasco Not A Costume
278
0
Big Sean & Hit-Boy Chaos
357
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Papoose Feat. Lil Wayne “Thought I Was Gonna Stop” Video
926
0
DreamDoll “Tryouts” Video
357
0
Lute Is Disgusted By Burnt Chocolate & Scrambled Egg Chips On “Snack Review”
304
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce New Silk Sonic Single
Pop Hunna Fan Interrupts Rolling Loud Set To Perform Rapper’s TikTok Hit
Megan Thee Stallion Feels Pressure To Create Hits: “Everything Is So Quick”