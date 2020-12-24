Quality Control’s Duke Deuce Airs Out Mario Judah On Instagram

Duke Deuce is using Instagram to try and provoke a verse out of newcomer Mario Judah. Borrowing some of Judah’s own tricks, the same ones used to provoke Playboi Carti to release Whole Lotta Red, the Quality Control rapper got on Instagram and called the “Die Very Young” artist out.

After allegedly failing to deliver a verse on a song by Deuce that Judah claimed to be a fan of, the 27-year-old Memphis bred spitter made a series of posts on social media aimed at the young star.

“Mario Judah!” he exclaims in a video posted on his feed. “Where the f*cking verse at? ‘Let’s go crazy/Yeah/Let’s go crazy/Yeah,’ Sh*t is f*cking crazy. You said you like the damn song, so where the f*cking verse? The verse!”

He continued to press Judah by tagging him in a couple of Instagram stories with snippets of the track in the background. Considering the way Judah pressed Carti to drop WLR, it is slightly ironic that he is procrastinating with this verse for Deuce.

Judah is on track to be one of 2021’s biggest breakout stars, even landing a coveted 6 God co-sign already. The young artist’s unique blend of hardcore rock and rap music will surely make him a household name. Duece is recognizing his potential early, so we don’t blame him for hunting down that verse.

