Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Benny The Butcher Recovering With Rick Ross’ Help
66
0
Future Teases “Monster 2”
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1562
5
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
913
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Quando Rondo Defies Odds With Club Announcement

Posted By on November 26, 2020

Quando Rondo is getting back to work, announcing his upcoming club performance on Black Friday.

Quando Rondo is reportedly not under investigation in regards to King Von‘s shooting death this month, but he still remains wrapped up in headlines surrounding the incident.

Prior to King Von’s fatal shooting, the rapper was reportedly involved in an altercation with Quando Rondo. The two former friends caught up to each other in the parking lot, as seen in security footage released from that night, with Von seemingly throwing a punch at the rapper. That’s when all hell broke loose, creating a massive scuffle in the lot before shots were fired.

Quando has since spoken out about the situation, addressing it on his new song “End Of Story” and through statements to the media, in which he claims he feels “extremely bad” about the whole thing.

The Georgia-born rapper was set to perform a couple of shows mere days after the altercation, but they were canceled due to his “ongoing legal situation” according to the venue. Many users on social media theorized that Lil Durk had actually bought out all the tickets to the show, which forced them to cancel. That much remains speculative.

Despite everything that’s been going on, Quando Rondo is ready to get back to work. He recently announced that he will be getting back to the club, performing his return show on Black Friday tomorrow night.

“Macon Ga This Friday,” he wrote, revealing that he’ll be back near Atlanta. “I Love That MaC …. #PullUp.”

In the comments, people are tagging Lil Durk and asking him to take action. Quando’s fans are also loudly supporting the rapper, assuring him that he’ll get there, perform, and be out safely.

Do you think it’s smart for Quando to return to the club scene right now?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Benny The Butcher Recovering With Rick Ross’ Help
66 525 5
0
Roddy Ricch Cryptically Teases New Album: “Love Is Barely Real Anymore”
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Benny The Butcher Recovering With Rick Ross’ Help
66
0
Future Teases “Monster 2”
93
0
Roddy Ricch Cryptically Teases New Album: “Love Is Barely Real Anymore”
106
0
Quando Rondo Defies Odds With Club Announcement
93
0
Pop Smoke’s Former Label Head Shades GRAMMYs: “Who Is D Smoke?”
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Juicy J Feat. Logic 1995
199
0
Kelsey Nicole Bussin Back
119
0
42 Dugg Free Me
146
0
Chuck Inglish & Ye Ali Driver
159
0
Young Scooter & Zaytoven Feat. 2 Chainz & Rick Ross Dope Boyz & Trap Godz
251
0
Saba So and So
159
0
Saba Feat. tobi lou Areyoudown? Pt. 2
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion “Body” Video
159
0
Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Post Malone “Spicy” Video
146
0
2 Chainz “Southside Hov” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Benny The Butcher Recovering With Rick Ross’ Help
Future Teases “Monster 2”
Roddy Ricch Cryptically Teases New Album: “Love Is Barely Real Anymore”