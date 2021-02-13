Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kid ‘N Play Were Teased By Ice Cube For Cleaning Up Lyrics On N.W.A. Tour
79
0
Quando Rondo Denies Using Lil Durk Lookalike In “Soul Reaper” Visual
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12944
1
Wiz Khalifa
2144
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Quando Rondo Denies Using Lil Durk Lookalike In “Soul Reaper” Visual

Posted By on February 12, 2021

Following its release, fans took to social media to call out the rapper, but he issued a repsonse to their allegations.

A new music video is at the center of controversy for Quando Rondo. On Friday (February 12), the Georgia rapper released the visual to his single “Soul Reaper,” and almost immediately, fans took to social media to accuse Rondo of using a Lil Durk lookalike. The video showcases Rondo with a few of his friends as they take to the neighborhood to brandish weapons in various scenes, and in cutaways, a person with blond, twisted dreads is seen being kidnapped and then shot in the trunk of a car.

Lyrically, fans also believed that Rondo mentioned the incident that resulted in the murder of King Von back in November where Rondo’s crew reportedly collided with Von and his entourage. One of Rondo’s friends, Timothy Leeks, has been charged with murder in the case. After the public shared their opinions, Quando Rondo addressed the controversy on his Instagram Story.

“These fans make anything up [sideways crying laughing emoji],” the rapper wrote. “N*gga don’t even be thinking like that.” Rap fans are concerned because this reported brewing animosity has already taken the life of King Von and no one wants to see this escalate any further. Check out the video below along with a few reactions, and let us know if people are overreacting or if Rondo is crossing the line.

Quando Rondo, King Von, Soul Reaper, Lil Durk
Instagram

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kid ‘N Play Were Teased By Ice Cube For Cleaning Up Lyrics On N.W.A. Tour
79 525 6
0
Justin Combs & Justin LaBoy To Co-Host Risqué Series, “Respectfully Justin”
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Kid ‘N Play Were Teased By Ice Cube For Cleaning Up Lyrics On N.W.A. Tour
79
0
Quando Rondo Denies Using Lil Durk Lookalike In “Soul Reaper” Visual
172
0
Justin Combs & Justin LaBoy To Co-Host Risqué Series, “Respectfully Justin”
93
0
Kanye West Artwork Sells To Private Collector Following “Antiques Roadshow” Feature
199
0
Jay-Z Takes Aim At The Capitol Rioters On “What It Feels Like”
225
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kelly Rowland Black Magic
93
0
Jim Jones Laps Around The Sun
146
0
Lil Mosey Enough
106
0
Lil Gnar Feat. Trippie Redd Missiles
106
0
G-Eazy Feat. Kiana Ledé A Little More
93
0
Young M.A Off The Yak
79
0
Guapdad 4000 & !llmind How Many
93
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Ariana Grande Feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat “34+35” Video
146
0
Pooh Shiesty “See Red” Video
119
0
Asshole
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kid ‘N Play Were Teased By Ice Cube For Cleaning Up Lyrics On N.W.A. Tour
Quando Rondo Denies Using Lil Durk Lookalike In “Soul Reaper” Visual
Justin Combs & Justin LaBoy To Co-Host Risqué Series, “Respectfully Justin”