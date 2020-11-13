Rap Basement

Quando Rondo “Feels Extremely Bad” About King Von’s Death: Report

November 13, 2020

Quando Rondo is reportedly not under investigation and he “feels extremely bad” about King Von’s death.

King Von‘s team is reluctant to blame Quando Rondo and his crew for the death of the Chicago storyteller, refusing to even utter the rapper’s name in the days following Von’s tragic death.

In an hourlong interview with DJ Akademiks, King Von’s manager continually used other terms to presumably refer to Quando Rondo, calling him “the other rapper” and more. 


Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

According to a report by TMZ, sources close to Quando Rondo are stating that the rap star “feels extremely bad” about what happened that night, claiming that his team acted out of self-defense.

Quando’s camp is reportedly telling TMZ that the rapper was not looking for a fight outside of the Atlanta hookah lounge where it all went down. The rapper was apparently taking a nap in his car and when he woke up, King Von‘s crew was crowding up the parking lot. Things reportedly got “tense” with Von approaching Quando and immediately throwing a punch, which is shown in the alleged security footage video

Quando’s team tells the outlet that they were just defending themselves. Quando reportedly was unaware of what was happening and believed that he was in danger.

The report also claims that Von was shot by one of Quando’s team members before the police started firing shots into the crowd. The suspected shooter has been arrested and is in police custody. The case is reportedly considered closed and Quando Rondo is not under investigation.

Rest in peace to King Von. Read our latest article about how he became the trusted voice of O’Block here.

[via]

Via HNHH

