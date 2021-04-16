Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
2065
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
821
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Quando Rondo Shares Cover Art & Release Date For “Still Taking Risks”

Posted By on April 16, 2021

Quando Rondo reveals that his forthcoming project “Still Taking Risks” arrives on May 7, and he also shares its cover art.

As a result of his close proximity to the tragic situation that resulted in King Von‘s death, Quando Rondo is one of the most polarizing rising rappers in the music industry at the moment. Several fans of King Von and Chicago rap, in general, have pegged Quando Rondo to be the bad guy in Von’s death, but The Breakfast Club host Angela Yee’s recent interview with NBA YoungBoy’s signee suggests that there’s much more to the story than Hip-Hop fans originally thought.

Following admissions that he didn’t snatch King Von’s chain and deading rumors that he was recently shot, Quando Rondo has decided to capitalize off the fervor surrounding his name by formally announcing his next project. Today, in a series of Instagram posts, the Savannah, Georgia artist revealed the album artwork for his forthcoming mixtape, “Still Taking Risks.” 

Screenshot of Quando Rondo's Instagram story April 16, 2021
Instagram

“PREORDER MY TAPE ASAP,” the Savannah, Georgia native posted to his Instagram story along with a pre-save link to his forthcoming project “Still Taking Risks.” Although Quando Rondo has previously referred to “Still Taking Risks” as an album, he is now calling the project a “tape” following the official announcement that it will be arriving on May 7. 

Regardless of whatever the project’s proper classification, Apple Music’s pre-order page for “Still Taking Risks” reveals that it will house 18 tracks and include the already available songs “Red Eye,” “Okay,” “Angel Wings,” “Soul Reaper,” and “End Of Story (Bonus).”

Will you be checking for Quando Rondo‘s forthcoming project “Still Taking Risks” when it hits DSPs on May 7?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66 525 5
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146
0
Benzino Expresses Love For Coi Leray, Says Feud Is Over
185
1
The TikTok Music Takeover
199
0
DMX To Receive Public Memorial At Barclay’s Center
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

cupcakKe Mosh Pit
66
0
EST Gee Lick Back
106
0
The WRLDFMS Tony Williams Feat. Wale Everybody Knows
251
0
K Camp Feat. PnB Rock Life Has Changed
93
0
$UICIDEBOY$ New Profile Pic
132
0
Saweetie Feat. Drakeo The Ruler Risky
132
0
iann dior Feat. Trippie Redd shots in the dark
225
2
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Lil Durk “Movie” Video
291
0
Chris Brown Feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk, Mulatto “Go Crazy (Remix)” Video
159
0
Russ “Bankrupt” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
Benzino Expresses Love For Coi Leray, Says Feud Is Over