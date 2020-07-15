Rap Basement

Quavo Bets $1 Million That Migos Will Have Hottest Albums Of 2020 & 2021

Posted By on July 15, 2020

Quavo has high goals for the upcoming two Migos albums, betting big money that they will be the best albums of the next two years.

Quavo was in a good mood last night, making some big bets about a number of things.

First, he bragged about his girlfriend Saweetie, calling her the absolute baddest woman on the planet and betting a million dollars if anybody could prove him wrong.

“I got the baddest b*@t$h  EVER!!! I bet a MILLION DOLLARS,” he wrote on Twitter.

Then, he raised the stakes and bet another million dollars, claiming that the next two albums that his group releases will be the best projects of 2020 and 2021.

“And We Gon drop Best album of 2020 and 2021 I BET another MILLION dollars,” he said.

As if that wasn’t enough, Quavo also touched on the success he’s seen with Justin Bieber on the song “Intentions.” The track has stayed inside of the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 for what feels like forever

“Me And Jb was On the charts longer than anybody,” bragged the rapper. “N***as be sleeping!!! Ion do the first 48hrs I stick and stay if catch my spill!!!!”

While he was thinking positively about how everything has been going for him and the Migos, Quavo dropped one final message that reminded him that everything can be take away in an instant.

“I miss pop smoke,” he concluded, signing off for the night. So do we, Qua. So do we.

Do you think the Migos will live up to this lofty promise?

Via HNHH

