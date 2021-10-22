Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Bhad Bhabie Wants Young Thug Collab But Admits She’s “Scared To Ask”
66
0
Kodak Black “Can Cheat No Problem,” Won’t’ Stand For His GF Doing The Same
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3666
3
Yung Dred A STAR WAS BORN
1178
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Quavo Confirms Migos Rappers Are “Most Definitely” Releasing Solo Projects

Posted By on October 22, 2021

He also revealed whether or not those dozens of tracks that Migos created with Drake years ago will ever see the light of day.

FreakNik has been a cultural staple, especially for residents in Atlanta. The city recently revived the beloved party weekend and while guests are wondering if another event will roll out next year, Quavo and Yung Miami paid homage to FreakNik in the visual to their “Strub the Ground” collaboration.

The track was released early this morning and fans have been dropping it low to the new single ever since, but this release has people questioning both Quavo and Yung Miami’s potential plans for future solo releases.

City Girls have often been hit with rumors that they are breaking up—gossip that JT and Yung Miami have denied. In an interview with Complex, Yung Miami added that she and JT haven’t even spoken about potentially releasing solo albums at some point, but Quavo stated that members of the Migos all have plans for solo efforts.

“We most definitely coming out with all our solo projects,” he said. “A lot of melodies. [Migos] tended to put a lot of Rap records on our albums, on Culture III this year. And we kind of missed some of that Kelly Price type of vibes, some of them old melodic vibes. So that’s where I probably will come in. Of course, I’m going to hit them folks some of them ‘Straightening’ records, but more melodies.”

Quavo, Drake
Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

He was also asked about him saying back in 2019 that while on tour with Drake, Migos recorded approximately 50 songs with the OVO Sound mogul. Fans are wondering if those tracks will ever see the light of day.

“Sometimes they just be good vibes that you just hold on to,” said Quavo. “We kind of feel like it’s outdated, so I don’t know. Maybe we’ll get some new ones. That’s my dog, so it ain’t no pressure on him.” What do you think of Quavo and Yung Miami’s “Strub the Ground”?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho)

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Bhad Bhabie Wants Young Thug Collab But Admits She’s “Scared To Ask”
66 525 5
0
Kodak Black “Can Cheat No Problem,” Won’t’ Stand For His GF Doing The Same
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Bhad Bhabie Wants Young Thug Collab But Admits She’s “Scared To Ask”
66
0
Kodak Black “Can Cheat No Problem,” Won’t’ Stand For His GF Doing The Same
159
0
Summer Walker Fan Wins Glass Breaking “Still Over It” Contest, Security Quickly Steps In
304
0
Quavo Confirms Migos Rappers Are “Most Definitely” Releasing Solo Projects
278
0
Ludacris & Gunna Interview Each Other & Discuss Atlanta’s Hip-Hop Scene
225
0
More News

Trending Songs

2KBABY Feat. Chief Keef Luigi
172
0
UnoTheActivist Make It Make Sense
146
0
DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion, Ozuna & LISA SG
106
0
Mick Jenkins Scottie Pippen
146
0
Fetty Wap Mona Lisa
159
0
Kendra Jae BIG
225
0
MoneyBagg Yo Feat. Lil Durk & EST Gee Switches & Dracs
291
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

MoneyBagg Yo Feat. Lil Durk & EST Gee “Switches & Dracs” Video
79
0
Domani Reviews Snacks From Around The World
79
0
The Weeknd & Swedish House Mafia “Moth To A Flame” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Bhad Bhabie Wants Young Thug Collab But Admits She’s “Scared To Ask”
Kodak Black “Can Cheat No Problem,” Won’t’ Stand For His GF Doing The Same
Summer Walker Fan Wins Glass Breaking “Still Over It” Contest, Security Quickly Steps In