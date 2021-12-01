Rap Basement

Quavo, Offset & Kid Cudi Walk In Virgil Abloh’s Memorial Louis Vuitton Show

Posted By on December 1, 2021

Louis Vuitton showcased Virgil’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

Last night (Nov. 30), many of Virgil Abloh’s colleagues and friends gathered to watch his final collection hit the runway. After his passing Sunday (Nov. 28), some of the rap industry’s most prominent and influential artists all listed Abloh as a huge inspiration for them.

So, a good amount of these peers returned the favor for Virgil’s guidance in their lives by attending the Miami Louis Vuitton “Virgil Was Here” Spring/Summer 2022 collection showcase. In fact, two-thirds of the Migos in Quavo and Offset walked during the show as models, along with Kid Cudi and many others.


Quavo sported a glistening silver jacket and pair of pants, also covering his face in a black-and-white checkered mask. He also carried with him a bulky silver chest in his hand as he strutted down the runway.


Offset‘s fit was regal, as he wore a blueish/indigo colored tracksuit and top hat over a black turtleneck and shiny chains. Also carrying an even larger chest in his hand, Offset rocked stylish sunglasses with a calm demeanor as he made his way down the stage.

Of the three, Kid Cudi‘s look was the most vibrant, as he was drenched in lime green from head-to-toe. His green colored shaved head matched his fuzzy sweater which was two different shades of green. His baggy, bright green pants flowed as he walked the runway.

This was a full-circle moment for Cudi, as one of his early experiences on a runway was at Virgil’s first 2018 Louis Vuitton show. Abloh always found a way to incorporate his industry friends in his projects.

After the showcase, Kid Cudi put on a short performance, singing “Moon” off of Kanye West‘s recent Donda album, which also included Ye and Don Toliver on the original cut.

The night was an overwhelming success, as most of Virgil’s dearest friends showed out to support his life’s work after his tragic passing.

Via HNHH

