Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Cardi B Requests To Delay Trial In “Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1” Album Cover Case
185
0
EST Gee’s Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBI
371
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Nas King's Disease II
1350
1
Isaac Flame Flame God
728
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Quavo Says Migos Invented “Triplet Flow” But Fans Cite Bone Thugs & Three 6 Mafia

Posted By on September 14, 2021

The rapper claimed that no one was doing the flow before Migos stepped onto the scene.

A declaration made by Quavo has Hip Hop fans talking. There have been a variety of innovators in the genre since its inception decades ago, and with each new wave and transition, a new set of stars arise who help push Hip Hop and Rap forward into a new era, often with a new sound. Some of our favorites hold those top-tier “GOAT” positions because of their game-changing influence on Hip Hop culture, and in a recent interview with Taylor Rooks for Bleacher Report, Quavo spoke about what he believed the Migos invented that others artists have been utilizing.

The triplet flow, for sure,” said the Atlanta icon. “Wasn’t nobody doin’ it before we came and right now, everybody’s doing it. It’s a blessing.”

Migos
Andrew Toth / Getty Images

Rooks then quoted David Banner who stated that artists are copying the Migos‘s sound without giving them credit. “They just don’t want to give credit,” said Quavo. “You don’t want to come in, being new, and say you took somebody style or sayin’ you got the style of… You don’t want to say that you influenced by too many young people, ’cause you don’t know how people will take it.”

It all seemed innocent enough, but there were a select group of Hip Hop fans who disagreed with Quavo’s assessment. They acknowledged that groups like Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia were holding down the sound long before the Migos stepped onto the scene.

Check it out below and let us know if you agree or disagree with Quavo.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Usher Talks Diddy’s “Verzuz” Remarks About Jermaine Dupri, Wants To See T.I. & 50 Cent
357 525 27
0
EST Gee’s Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBI
371 525 28
0

Recent Stories

Cardi B Requests To Delay Trial In “Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1” Album Cover Case
185
0
EST Gee’s Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBI
371
0
Usher Talks Diddy’s “Verzuz” Remarks About Jermaine Dupri, Wants To See T.I. & 50 Cent
357
0
Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Normani & More Join “The Proud Family” Revival Guest Cast
146
0
Scarface Gives A Thumbs Up From The Hospital Following His Kidney Transplant
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kehlani Altar
159
0
Remy Ma GodMother
199
0
Mariana Velletto Crazy
106
0
IDK Champagne Poetry
172
0
Kid Cudi Soundtrack 2 My Life
199
0
Kanye West Feat. Jay-Z & Big Sean Clique
251
0
Lakeyah 5500 Degrees KeyMix
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Tray Haggerty “Walking Lick” Video
159
0
Nas Feat. Blxst “Brunch On Sundays” Video
172
0
DaBaby Feat. Lil Wayne “Lonely” Video
437
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Cardi B Requests To Delay Trial In “Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1” Album Cover Case
EST Gee’s Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBI
Usher Talks Diddy’s “Verzuz” Remarks About Jermaine Dupri, Wants To See T.I. & 50 Cent