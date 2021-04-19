Rap Basement

Quavo Says That Migos’ “Culture 3” Is “Going Into Mixing”

April 18, 2021

Quavo says that Migos’ “Culture 3” is going into mixing.

Quavo has provided the latest update on the Migos‘ upcoming album, Culture 3, saying that the project is “Goin InTo Mixing” on Twitter, Sunday.

In March, Murda Beatz confirmed that he was working Culture 3 in the studio with the Migos. He helped produce the massive Culture II hit “MotorSport,” featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

Culture II was released in 2018 and is the last Migos project to be released.

Earlier this week, the trio teased the album’s imminent release with a photo of the three roasting marshmallows on the beach. “Bout That Time To Bring The Heat,” Quavo wrote in the caption.

The project could likely feature some bars about Quavo’s ex, Saweetie. Earlier this week, the Migos rapper shared a preview for an upcoming song with lyrics dissing Saweetie. Quavo and Saweetie separated in a highly publicized breakup back in March, after Saweetie wrote on social media that Quavo was unfaithful

“Lil’ bitty b*tch, she slimy, she sneaky/I’m takin’ back that Bentley,” he raps, referencing a story that alleged he had Saweetie’s Bentley repo’d.

 Saweetie’s newest single, “See Saw” released earlier this week, shows the rapper coming back at her ex. “How you fumble the baddest b*tch, are you a dumb n***a?” she says on the track,



