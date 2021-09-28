Rap Basement

Quavo Slides In Promising New Snippet

Posted By on September 28, 2021

Following the release of “Culture 3,” Quavo sparks hype and speculation for a new album with a hard-hitting snippet.

It’s been an interesting run for Migos, who recently delivered their new album Culture 3 and subsequent Deluxe Edition. Though some felt that the project wasn’t exactly the return-to-form that they expected, others were satisfied to see Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff go back to basics and end the trilogy on a high note.

From now on, there’s really no telling where the Migos might go from here. Given that we only recently saw an extensive new album from the trio, it’s entirely possible that they move to another round of solo projects. In 2018 and the beginning of 2019, Quavo delivered his solo debut Quavo Huncho, Takeoff dropped off The Last Rocket, and Offset came through with Father Of 4. 

 Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Now, Quavo has sparked further speculation that he’s gearing up for another solo release, taking to Instagram to share a peek at a new banger. “My n***as is out of control, look at they eyes, you know they throwed,” he raps, over an up-tempo instrumental. “I’m at the top of the totem pole, I’ve been getting this money, it’s getting old.”

It’s intriguing to hear Quavo seemingly entering rollout mode, though he neglected to elaborate on his future intentions. It’s entirely possible this new snippet is simply a loosie, though Huncho did go through the trouble to film a video for the track. Expect to see this one landing sooner than later, and if you’re curious to hear some new Quavo first-hand, check out the snippet below. How does it sound, by your estimation?

Via HNHH

