Quavo Spits Bandicoot Bars In New “Crash 4” Promo

Few video game mascots have captured hearts like Crash Bandicoot, the marsupial who originally made his triumphant debut in September of 1996. Since then, he’s been the face of countless games — including three designed by the legendary studio Naughty Dog — with one more on the way this Friday, October 2nd. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, is said to be the first mainline story continuation since 1998’s Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped, a fact that has many OG fans excited. As it happens, Quavo of Migos is one of those fans.

Months removed from the time he stunted with some early-access Crash 4 gameplay, Quavo has once again teamed up with the Bandicoot for another crossover. This time, the partnership comes by way of a new ad, in which Crash and Quavo connect for some spontaneous bars…at least, bars compared to those rapped by Crash’s peers in the gaming industry.

Following the brief but surreal back-and-forth rhymes, Crash offers Quavo the opportunity of a lifetime — an opportunity the Migos superstar kindly declines. Check it out for yourself below, and take a moment to ask yourself this: given some of the recent hip-hop-video game collabs we’ve seen in recent memory, do you think it’s possible we see a few Quavo-related easter eggs in the upcoming game? Should you be interested in finding out, look for Crash 4: It’s About Time to drop this Friday, October 2nd.