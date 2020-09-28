Rap Basement

Charlamagne Tha God Alleges Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million
Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing “Savage Mode 2” Cover
The Lox Living Off Xperience
Big Sean Detroit
Quavo Spits Bandicoot Bars In New “Crash 4” Promo

September 28, 2020

With “Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time” arriving on Friday, Quavo came through to spit some bars for the occasion.

Few video game mascots have captured hearts like Crash Bandicoot, the marsupial who originally made his triumphant debut in September of 1996. Since then, he’s been the face of countless games — including three designed by the legendary studio Naughty Dog — with one more on the way this Friday, October 2nd. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, is said to be the first mainline story continuation since 1998’s Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped, a fact that has many OG fans excited. As it happens, Quavo of Migos is one of those fans.

Months removed from the time he stunted with some early-access Crash 4 gameplay, Quavo has once again teamed up with the Bandicoot for another crossover. This time, the partnership comes by way of a new ad, in which Crash and Quavo connect for some spontaneous bars…at least, bars compared to those rapped by Crash’s peers in the gaming industry. 

Following the brief but surreal back-and-forth rhymes, Crash offers Quavo the opportunity of a lifetime — an opportunity the Migos superstar kindly declines. Check it out for yourself below, and take a moment to ask yourself this: given some of the recent hip-hop-video game collabs we’ve seen in recent memory, do you think it’s possible we see a few Quavo-related easter eggs in the upcoming game? Should you be interested in finding out, look for Crash 4: It’s About Time to drop this Friday, October 2nd.  

Via HNHH

Rick Ross Provides Update On “Richer Than I Ever Been”
79
0
YG Reveals “MY LIFE 4HUNNID” Tracklist: Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, & More
79
0
Conway Finds Inspiration In BET Lyricist Of The Year Omission
132
0
Rubberband OG Feat. Stunna 4 Vegas & Yungeen Ace Bout That Life (Remix)
Hudson Mohawke & Tiga Feat. Abra VSOD
Chuck Strangers Regular Season
Future Utopia Feat. Dave Children Of The Internet
Willie The Kid Feat. Action Bronson Cork Fee
Girl Talk & Bas Fallin'
Jimmy Edgar Feat. Danny Brown Get Up
Dom Kennedy “Bootleg Cable” Video
The Lox “Gave It To Em” Video
Tory Lanez “Most High ” Video
