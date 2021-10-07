Rap Basement

Quavo Talks New Solo Album & Shares Bear Attack Safety Advice

Posted By on October 7, 2021

Quavo opens up about the future of the Migos, his own sophomoric solo album, and — surprisingly — bear safety tips.

Quavo is the latest rapper to hit the trail on Complex’s new series Hiking With Rappers with host King Keraun.

During his time in the wilderness, Quavo opened up about the future of the Migos, his own solo career, and what one might do in the event of a bear encounter.

Quavo

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

“I’m a country boy from the South,” says Quavo. “We do some fishing every Sunday, Monday morning.” When asked if he could choose any fishing partner dead or alive, Quavo names Martin Luther King Jr. as the ideal candidate. “To hear all the stories from American history, all the facts.” He also speculates he could crack the lineup of the Atlanta Falcons, to the point where he boldly states he can “take Matt Ryan’s stop.”

He also speaks on the future of the Migos, who recently dropped off their climactic Culture III project this past summer. “The album out right now,” says Quavo. “In a couple of months hopefully we’ll be announcing our tour. We going to hit the world and make an impact with Culture III, and probably next year, the Huncho solo project.”

Quavo

 Taylor Hill/Getty Images

“That was the last Culture chapter,” says Quavo. “The next thing will be something different. We gotta turn the page. The trilogy, it was three years, it was three of us. I feel we did our job with that.”

Directly afterward, host King Keraun schools Quavo on bear safety protocols, asking the rapper if he has any ad-libs that might scare off the animal in a dire situation. “First thing first, you want to get real big and tall,” says Quavo. “You want to show the bear you are bigger than the bear. Now I’m bigger than the bear, you might hit him with the UHHHHH!”

Then after that, if he keeps coming, we take these boots, hold them in our hands, and run,” explains the survivalist rapper. “We running with the shoes off, and he’s on our trail. I need you to to hit the ground, play dead–” The comment sparks a stunned reaction from Keraun, though it’s likely the comedian appreciates Quavo’s dry comedic chops.  

For more from Quavo, be sure to check out the full episode of Complex’s Hiking With Rappers below. 

WATCH: Quavo hits the trail on Hiking With Rappers

Via HNHH

