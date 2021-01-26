Rap Basement

Quavo Teases That “Culture 3” Time Is Coming

Posted By on January 26, 2021

On the three year anniversary of “Culture 3,” Quavo confirms that the Migos are about ready to rollout their new album.

Today marks the milestone anniversary of one of the more divisive albums of the past few years — Migos‘ Culture 2, which officially dropped three years ago. Though it admittedly feels like only yesterday when “MotorSport,” Narcos,” and “Walk It Talk It” were in heavy rotation, the majority of the gargantuan project wasn’t exactly met with widespread acclaim. In fact, it could be said that the anticipated sequel ultimately soured fans on the Atlanta crew, to the point where Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff opted to rethink their release strategy. 

Migos

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

Now, we’re looking at an entirely different landscape — one in which a return to form from the Migos would not only be welcomed, but appreciated. Though they previously indicated that their next album would no longer be called Culture 3a recent tweet from Quavo seems to hint at a revisitation of the series. “Happy anniversary,” writes Quavo, looking back on three years of Culture 2. “The Clock Starts Now!” 

Though not entirely the most telling of statements, it would appear that Quavo is on the verge of a full-blown rollout, one where the third and final chapter of their series may be the endgame. We’re not entirely surprised to see the rapper testing the waters, as his fellow group-mate Offset has recently been quite generous with his snippets; in fact, you can check out a potential Culture 3 banger right here. Speaking of Offset, the Father Of 4 rapper hinted that their next project would be a proverbial “return to the bando,” a claim that successfully piqued the interest of many day-one fans. 

Are you excited to hear that Migos are ready to kick off their new album rollout?

Via HNHH

