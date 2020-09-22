Quavo Wants Akademiks To Talk To Him “Like A Man” After Migos Criticism

Akademiks standing with the Migos hasn’t necessarily been the best since that infamous moment on the BET Awards Red Carpet a few years back. Nonetheless, there have been several occasions where he’s called Migos his favorite group, at least at the time. It doesn’t seem like he’s entirely fond his their latest offerings, claiming that the group has lost their prominence in the streets. On the latest episode of Everyday Struggle, Akademiks and Wayno discussed the group’s ascent to mainstream acclaim with the former predicting they’ll lose all relevance if they don’t drop before the end of the year.

“With the Migos, they were a street rap group. We’re used to these mothafuckas in the bandos, this, that and the third. All of a sudden, these n***as, they’re already in the Hollywood Hills, Beverly Hills. They look like they’ve lost their street presence. The street essence,” he said. “We’re seeing Quavo. He looks super happy, in love. The music isn’t even matching what he has going on,” he continued, suggesting that hip-hop is the only genre that dictates relevancy by lifestyle.

Ak continued to say that they haven’t had a massive anthem in the streets who aren’t looking at Migos as the representatives for them anymore. Wayno added that the collab with NBA Youngboy was dope, though they haven’t really kept up with the times. There was some fair assessment throughout the discussion, using the recent headlines as context as to why the group has faced a decline in recent times.

Of course, there rarely is a time when Akademiks doesn’t get backlash for his criticism so it was only a matter of time until one of the three members of the Migos clapped back. Leave it to Huncho to get the job done. In a since-deleted tweet, the rapper called out Akademiks and offered to play him new music from the Migos. He also added that Akademiks should keep Saweetie’s name out of his mouth after all.

“@Akademiks Pull Up And Chop IT up Like a man I promise I ain gon hit you!!!! Jus wanna play u these new MIGOS records since u think shit sweet,” he wrote. “And stop bashin my girls she’s a Female but if I tell her to go in yo shit SHE WOULD so watch the trash word internet girl.”

An enticing offer for Akademiks who immediately responded to Quavo. “Let’s set it up!”

Do you agree with Akademiks? Did Migos fall off? If so, do you think they can bounce back? Sound off in the comments.