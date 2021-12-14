Rap Basement

Quavo Wishes Offset Happy Birthday With Throwback Instagram Post

Posted By on December 14, 2021

Offset is 30.

The lyrically potent third of the Migos trio Offset is now 30 years old. Offset turned the big 3-0 today (Dec. 14), and his cousin and Migos frontman Quavo shared a heartfelt happy birthday post for him accordingly.

Posted to Instagram, with an evidently old picture of the duo, Quavo captioned the post alluding to their massive come-up together: “Been Through It All Wit My Dawg! Now We Stand Tall On The Mountain. Tops Happy G Day @offsetyrn Love U 4Eva Migo $hit!!!”

Quavo turned 30 earlier this year in April, and was treated to an intimate surprise party with his closest friends. Now, it is Offset‘s turn to celebrate.

Coming into today, Offset has had an excellent past few weeks, where his brother was released from a 15 year prison stay, and his wife Cardi B became the first female rapper to achieve three Diamond certified songs, which he rejoiced about.

Cardi B and Offset typically go all out for each other’s birthdays. For Cardi’s big day in October, she threw a huge dancehall themed party, and Offset gifted her a brand new home in the Dominican Republic to celebrate her Dominican heritage.

Last year, for Offset’s birthday, Cardi B gifted him a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, which he was gushing about when he received it. It will be interesting to see what Cardi does for Set for his 30th today.

Check out Quavo’s post for Offset’s birthday below.


Via HNHH

