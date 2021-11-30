Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Cardi B Becomes First Female Rapper With Two RIAA Diamond Singles
119
0
Quavo’s Sister Appears To Ship Quavo & Jayda
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2157
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1641
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Quavo’s Sister Appears To Ship Quavo & Jayda

Posted By on November 30, 2021

Lil Baby and Saweetie could not have foreseen this.

The past few days have been a whirlwind of speculation involving Lil Baby, Saweetie, Quavo and Lil Baby’s ex Jayda Cheaves. It appears we could have a case of “swapping it out” as Quavo referred to.

A few days ago, Lil Baby and Saweetie sparked dating rumors as they were potentially seen together in pictures and Baby was rumored to have sent Saweetie flowers. This sent hip-hop fans in a frenzy, as it was common knowledge that Saweetie was fresh out of a relationship with fellow Atlanta rapper Quavo. 



After catching wind of this, Quavo issued a response on his Instagram story, alluding to a potential swap of partners with his Quality Control labelmate: “Ain’t trippin we can swap it out! #QCTHELABEL”

Quavo was likely referring to Jayda Cheaves, who used to date Lil Baby. Jayda was then caught slipping as she was seen liking an Instagram post of Quavo’s story. Perhaps she is now interested in Quavo’s idea to mix-and-match.


Jayda then tried to avoid the drama after she went trending during the speculation. She posted an Instagram story of her name trending on Twitter with the caption: “I ain’t even do bun (nothing).”


Now, Quavo’s sister Migo Shara has decided to stir the pot even more. She reposted a picture of Jayda on her story, leading fans to believe she supports her brother Quavo’s pursuit of Lil Baby’s ex.

While nothing is confirmed, it seems that Quavo is retaliating against Lil Baby and Saweetie’s romance by looking to date Lil Baby’s ex Jayda.

Things could get messy here soon. Check out Migo Shara’s repost below.


Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Cardi B Becomes First Female Rapper With Two RIAA Diamond Singles
119 525 9
0
Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Houston Show Following Astroworld Fest
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Cardi B Becomes First Female Rapper With Two RIAA Diamond Singles
119
0
Quavo’s Sister Appears To Ship Quavo & Jayda
79
0
Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Houston Show Following Astroworld Fest
93
0
EST Gee Announces Featureless “Bigger Than Life Or Death” Disc 2
132
0
Tyler, The Creator Posts Heartfelt Tribute To Virgil Abloh
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Vic Mensa What You Taught Us
146
0
T-Pain Shootin Up The Club
172
0
Young T & Bugsey Feat. Unknown T Roberto C
146
0
Azizi Gibson Feat. Issa Gold Within
159
0
Kali Uchis Feat. Ozuna Another Day In America
199
0
Nardo Wick Feat. Future & Lil Baby Me Or Sum
278
0
Big Ghost LTD Feat. Conway The Machine & Guilty Simpson Vega Brothers (Bozack Morris Remix)
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Snoop Dogg Feat. Fabolous & Dave East “Make Some Money” Video
410
0
Remedy “Crazy 8’s” Video
371
1
The Weeknd “Die For You” Video
278
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Cardi B Becomes First Female Rapper With Two RIAA Diamond Singles
Quavo’s Sister Appears To Ship Quavo & Jayda
Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Houston Show Following Astroworld Fest