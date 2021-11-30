Quavo’s Sister Appears To Ship Quavo & Jayda

The past few days have been a whirlwind of speculation involving Lil Baby, Saweetie, Quavo and Lil Baby’s ex Jayda Cheaves. It appears we could have a case of “swapping it out” as Quavo referred to.

A few days ago, Lil Baby and Saweetie sparked dating rumors as they were potentially seen together in pictures and Baby was rumored to have sent Saweetie flowers. This sent hip-hop fans in a frenzy, as it was common knowledge that Saweetie was fresh out of a relationship with fellow Atlanta rapper Quavo.







After catching wind of this, Quavo issued a response on his Instagram story, alluding to a potential swap of partners with his Quality Control labelmate: “Ain’t trippin we can swap it out! #QCTHELABEL”

Quavo was likely referring to Jayda Cheaves, who used to date Lil Baby. Jayda was then caught slipping as she was seen liking an Instagram post of Quavo’s story. Perhaps she is now interested in Quavo’s idea to mix-and-match.





Jayda then tried to avoid the drama after she went trending during the speculation. She posted an Instagram story of her name trending on Twitter with the caption: “I ain’t even do bun (nothing).”





Now, Quavo’s sister Migo Shara has decided to stir the pot even more. She reposted a picture of Jayda on her story, leading fans to believe she supports her brother Quavo’s pursuit of Lil Baby’s ex.

While nothing is confirmed, it seems that Quavo is retaliating against Lil Baby and Saweetie’s romance by looking to date Lil Baby’s ex Jayda.

Things could get messy here soon. Check out Migo Shara’s repost below.



