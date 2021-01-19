Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Bhad Bhabie Goes On Twitter Rant About Constant Criticism: “Y’all Hating Asses”
66
0
Sean Paul Claims Jay-Z Was Jealous After “Baby Boy” Collab With Beyoncé
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa
1244
0
Gudda Gudda 7 Slugs
834
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Queen Naija Defends Her Honor After #BussItChallenge Fail

Posted By on January 19, 2021

Queen Naija posted her failed attempt of her take on the #BussItChallenge.

Celebrities have been taking on the viral #BussItChallenge from Erica Banks’ Billboard Hot 100 hit “Buss It” for the last two weeks, showing off their “Megan knees,” but Queen Naija revealed she wasn’t blessed with the talent others seem to have. 

The singer shared a post on her Instagram story of her checking if she was eligible to take on the challenge, and she quickly realized that it did not come easy in her hilarious failed attempt. 

“I failed; I don’t have Meg knees… sorry,” Naija said,” I look like an inchworm.”

The Michigan native recorded herself dropping to her knees in her kitchen and tipping over after several seconds of attempting to do the challenge. In the video, the look of regret on her face said everything we needed to know.

“She sat down like ‘yeah this ain’t fa me,’” one user commented. However, Queen Naija came to her own rescue and was quick to defend her honor. 

Under The Shade Room’s post, she commented, “Oh nah, y’all wrong for this. Lol. I been had a bad knee since I sprained it at Sky Zone in 2017.

On a different note, other stars nailed the #BussItChallenge. Gabrielle Union and Iggy Azalea posted their takes on the viral trend earning nods and lots of excitement from Erica Banks herself. Fans have been calling out Mulatto and Nicki Minaj to post their videos doing the challenge as well, but neither has obliged us just yet– time will tell. 

Who do you think should hop on the trend? Let us know in the comments.

 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Bhad Bhabie Goes On Twitter Rant About Constant Criticism: “Y’all Hating Asses”
66 525 5
0
Sean Paul Claims Jay-Z Was Jealous After “Baby Boy” Collab With Beyoncé
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Bhad Bhabie Goes On Twitter Rant About Constant Criticism: “Y’all Hating Asses”
66
0
Sean Paul Claims Jay-Z Was Jealous After “Baby Boy” Collab With Beyoncé
93
0
Trump Complains About Censorship In Farewell Address
93
0
Juice WRLD & Carlton’s “50 Buck” Lands A Release Date
106
0
SZA Reacts With Glee After Cracking The Billboard Top 10
79
0
More News

Trending Songs

Soulja Boy Zaza
106
0
Marlon Craft State Of The Union
66
0
Lous And The Yakuza Feat. Joey Bada$$ Amigo (Remix)
93
0
Kanye West Feat. Kendrick Lamar No More Parties In LA
185
0
Mozzy Neva Said It
146
0
PnB Rock Feat. King Von Rose Gold
119
0
DJ Clockwork Mac Miller Remixxed
251
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

$NOT Feat. iann dior “Like Me” Video
225
1
DaBaby “Masterpiece” Video
318
0
Rolled On
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Bhad Bhabie Goes On Twitter Rant About Constant Criticism: “Y’all Hating Asses”
Sean Paul Claims Jay-Z Was Jealous After “Baby Boy” Collab With Beyoncé
Trump Complains About Censorship In Farewell Address