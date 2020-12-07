Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Boosie Badazz Prepares To Perform Live Concerts In Wheelchair
66
0
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Birthday Brawl Escalates Into Shooting
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
1099
1
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
913
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Queen Naija Is Getting Roasted On Twitter For Literally No Reason

Posted By on December 7, 2020

Seemingly out of nowhere, Twitter is coming for Queen Naija.

Twitter has not been holding back their feelings for Queen Naija. Last night, her name was dragged through the mud more times than we could count. While your instinct might be that she must have done something to deserve this volume of slander, the sudden backlash has come seemingly from out of nowhere. 

Don’t get me wrong, Queen Naija has inadvertently set off fans in the past with things like, offensive Instagram captions — but nothing to immediately warrant the hate she has gotten online in the last 24 hours. What started off as a random fan tweeting side-by-side photos of her and Jhene Aiko, snowballed into the roast of Queen Naija. It seems that R&B fans have not taken a liking to the singer. In fact, quite the contrary.

Eventually, Twitter got even more ruthless and launched an active investigation — looking for any reason to hate on her. Some even irrationally blamed her for all the recent and unrelated backlash against other artists.

Evidently, Queen Naija’s week is off to a rough start. The silver lining is that it can’t get much worse, so here’s hoping that her reputation on Twitter turns around.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Boosie Badazz Prepares To Perform Live Concerts In Wheelchair
66 525 5
0
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Birthday Brawl Escalates Into Shooting
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Boosie Badazz Prepares To Perform Live Concerts In Wheelchair
66
0
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Birthday Brawl Escalates Into Shooting
119
0
HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Lil Baby, Aminé, Megan Thee Stallion, & More
199
1
Chance The Rapper’s Lawyers Are “Grossly Offended” By Ex-Manager’s Lawsuit
185
0
Roddy Ricch Sparks Album Hype: “It’s Time”
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Boldy James Feat. Eto LIL Vicious
79
0
Pressa Feat. JackBoy Blackberry Zap
172
0
Wifisfuneral & Nvbeel Back Track
119
0
Erick Arc Elliott Feat. Farr & Loyle Carner Let It Go
265
0
YoungBoy Never Broke Again How I Been
146
0
Mario Judah Bih Yah
304
0
AZ Different
318
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Wayne “Something Different” Video
371
0
Chris Brown & Young Thug “City Girls” Video
371
0
R-Mean, AD, Berner “Smoke Smoke” Video
251
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Boosie Badazz Prepares To Perform Live Concerts In Wheelchair
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Birthday Brawl Escalates Into Shooting
HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Lil Baby, Aminé, Megan Thee Stallion, & More