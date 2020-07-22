Rap Basement

Questlove Expresses Anger After Kanye West Plugs “DONDA” Following Twitter Rant

Posted By on July 21, 2020

Questlove expressed compassion for Kanye during the rapper’s Twitter rant, but he wasn’t happy to see that it all led up to an album plug.

On Monday (July 21), the world watched as Kanye West sent off a series of tweets about his distressing home life. The rapper has recently made headlines following his “presidential rally” in South Carolina where he made controversial statements about Harriet Tubman. Over on Twitter, Kanye kicked off the week by saying that his mother-in-law Kris Jenner isn’t allowed around his children and suggested that his wife Kim Kardashian attempted to get him institutionalized.

Questlove, Kanye West
Roy Rochlin / Stringer / Getty Images

Almost immediately, there was an outpouring of support from Kanye’s fellow celebrities who were concerned about the rapper, including The Roots icon Questlove. “Wait….just got off work, WHAT THE HELL GOIN ON?!” Questlove tweeted at the time. “Dude—-why is this a real life sequel to the Amy doc….I don’t like where this is heading man. Praying for him. This ain’t funny one bit. This ain’t gossip/cancel/snark worthy—-this is a life on the path to expiration.”

Then, things took a turn when after the dust settled, Kanye promoted his Friday release DONDA by sharing the album’s tracklist. “Never again,” Questlove wrote along with an angry face emoji. Someone replied it was all for “album promotion,” and the drummer penned, “I’m so f*cking mad right now.” Whatever was behind Kanye’s tweets, he seems to be doing better now that Dave Chappelle touched down in Wyoming.

Via HNHH

