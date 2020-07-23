Rap Basement

R.A. The Rugged Man Explains Why Logic Is Better Than Joe Budden

Posted By on July 23, 2020

R.A. The Rugged Man offers his own opinion on whether Logic is a superior emcee to the retired Slaughterhouse member Joe Budden.

It’s a debate that, in all honesty, we didn’t see gaining momentum. And yet ever since disgracing Logic’s entire career, Joe Budden has once again found himself at the center of some good old fashioned hip-hop discourse. Earlier this morning, underground lyricist R.A. The Rugged Man, a formidable emcee in his own right, took to Twitter to stand firmly behind Bobby Tarantino. In fact, he went so far as to provide a detailed breakdown as to why he believes Logic to be a superior emcee to Budden.

R.A The Rugged Man

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

“Logic > Joe Budden,” he begins, a simple declaration that naturally opened the floodgates. While his followers offered their own takes on the matter, R.A. came through with an elaboration of sorts, dividing his argument into a series of categories: Albums, Live Stage Show, Bars, Flow And Delivery, Beat Selection, Originality, and Better Overall Artist. To enhance his opinion, he also provided brief explanations on his reasoning behind his choices. 

Off the top, he gives Logic the edge in Album, Live Show, Flow/Delivery, Beat Selection, and Better Overall Artist. That’s not to say Budden goes entirely winless, with The Rugged Man giving him the edge in both Bars and Originality. For good measure, R.A. also throws in a bonus round, maintaining that Logic’s amicable relationship with the Wu-Tang Clan inherently give him an edge over Budden, who previously found himself in conflict with the legendary collective. 

What do you think about The Rugged Man’s take? Is it time for people to start putting respect on Logic’s name as an emcee? 

Via HNHH

