Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
119
0
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
238
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3110
1
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1548
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

R. Kelly Music Sales Increase Over 500% Following Conviction: Report

Posted By on October 8, 2021

The guilty verdict had fans scrambling and Kelly has found more success after his recent conviction.

Regardless of his recent conviction, R. Kelly‘s musical impact remains unshaken. We’ve been keeping you updated on the ongoing cases against R. Kelly, including his recent New York trial where the disgraced singer faced accusations related to sex crimes and sex trafficking. Kelly and his legal team have continuously denied those allegations, insisting that the singer is the latest celebrity victim who has been targeted by both accusers and the authorities.

Music fans have debated whether or not it is appropriate for people to listen to Kelly’s catalog, and an overwhelming number of fans remain dedicated to the singer. According to reports, since Kelly was found guilty, his music sales have skyrocketed.

R. Kelly
Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

YouTube recently shared that they made the decision to remove Kelly’s two channels, although his catalog can still be accessed through YouTube Music. Since Kelly’s conviction on September 27, the New York Post reports that his fans have been streaming his hits like crazy. Kelly’s sales have increased by 517 percent, and when Rolling Stone compared this year to 2017, they reported: “In 2017, Kelly was averaging around 5.4 million on-demand audio streams per week, and this year he’s averaged around 6.4 million.”

R. Kelly will face sentencing next year, as he is slated to return to court in early May. His fans continue to take to social media to defend him against the allegations. He reportedly faces charges and trials in other states.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
119 525 9
0
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
238 525 18
0

Recent Stories

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
119
0
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
238
0
Jameela Jamil Scolds Haters For Downplaying Her Producing Credit On James Blake’s New Album
225
0
Machine Gun Kelly Teases His “Born With Horns” Album: “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back”
397
0
The Alchemist Admits He Once Thought Ye’s Name Was “Cognac West”
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kodak Black Killing The Rats
40
0
NLE Choppa Another Baby OTW (Pound Cake Remix)
93
0
Zach Zoya Feat. Benny Adam Start Over
53
0
Michael Dion Feat. Rick Ross Can You Hear Me Now?
199
0
Curren$y Feat. Jim Jones The Beach
132
0
Fabolous Gyalis Freestyle
172
0
Bobby Fishscale Feat. Kalan.FrFr Role Models
106
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Angels (RIP Lil Snupe)
185
0
Tay Money “The Assignment” Video
225
0
BbyAfricka Feat. Lil Yachty “Dead To Me” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
Jameela Jamil Scolds Haters For Downplaying Her Producing Credit On James Blake’s New Album