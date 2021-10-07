R. Kelly Receives Support After YouTube Removes Channels

Even fans who believe R. Kelly to be guilty of the allegations against him have argued that they won’t stop listening to his music, but they won’t find his catalog on his verified YouTube accounts. The disgraced singer recently learned his fate in the first of several trials set against him, and following the guilty verdict, R. Kelly has been hit with yet another career setback.

In 2019, Sony Music’s RCA Records ended its longstanding relationship with Kelly amid sex trafficking and sex crimes allegations, but fans can still find his music on DSPs. We previously reported on YouTube making a decision that sent shockwaves when they decided to delete two of the music icon’s accounts.



Jason Kempin / Staff / Getty Images

Not to worry, though, as YouTube Music will continue to host Kelly’s catalog. According to Variety, the YouTube accounts RKellyVevo and RKellyTV—boasting 1.6 million and 3.5 million subscribers, respectively—have been removed for “a violation of its terms of service.” YouTube reportedly addressed the controversy in a memo and also claimed that Kelly’s alleged actions did not align with the platform’s “creator responsibility guidelines.” That includes, but is not limited to, “participating in abuse or violence, demonstrating cruelty, or participating in fraudulent/deceptive behavior leading to real-world harm.”

“Egregious actions committed by R. Kelly warrant penalties beyond standard enforcement measures due to a potential to cause widespread harm,” said YouTube VP of legal Nicole Alston. “Ultimately we are taking this action to protect our users similar to other platforms.”



Jason Kempin / Staff / Getty Images

The response to this move by YouTube have caused the platform to receive backlash, and people are taking to social media to defend Kelly’s catalog against his conviction. Some have drawn comparisons to Harvey Weinstein and Michael Jackson, while others have argued that the public needs to separate the singer’s career from his personal life.

