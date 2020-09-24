Raekwon Celebrates Wu-Tang Presence On Rolling Stone’s GOAT Album List

Earlier this week, Rolling Stone unveiled the revised edition of their massive 500 Greatest Albums Of All Time list, a gargantuan undertaking designed to highlight the best projects music has to offer. And while hip-hop remains rather underrepresented throughout, that’s not to say its presence was not felt. In fact, many notable classics made the cut, including several stemming from the legendary Wu-Tang collective.

Monica Schipper/Getty Image

Today, Raekwon The Chef took a moment to acknowledge his appreciation for being included. As it happens, his timeless Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… locked in the 219th spot, a milestone he addressed with a proud post on Instagram. “OF ALL TIME !!!!!!!!!!” he declares, alongside a few screenshots from the publication’s list. “Wow. Again! Much love to @rollingstone for still being on the top 500 albums of all time!!! (New Updated List) We got 4 on there y’all!!!”

Aside from his own, Rolling Stone placed Ghostface Killah‘s Supreme Clientele at 403, GZA’s Liquid Swords at 307, and the Wu-Tang Clan’s own debut album Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) at 27. While The Clan’s debut was one of the higher hip-hop albums to top the list, it didn’t quite crack the top twenty. There, rap was represented by Kendrick Lamar‘s To Pimp A Butterfly, Kanye West‘s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, and Rolling Stone’s pick for the best rap album of all time,Lauryn Hill‘s The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill.

Check out Rae’s message and sound off — should the Wu-Tang albums have been placed higher on the list?