Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Machine Gun Kelly Is Dropping Two Songs This Week
93
0
Timbaland Teases Justin Timberlake “FutureSex/LoveSounds 2”
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
821
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
662
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Raekwon Insists “The Purple Tape Files” Will Be On “The Last Dance” Level

Posted By on August 4, 2020

Raekwon’s “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx” documentary is close to being wrapped up.

Raekwon is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the release of Only Built 4 Cuban Linx. With an instrumental vinyl set to release to commemorate the album’s milestone, the Chef confirmed that the long-awaited documentary The Purple Tape Files will be coming shortly.

In a new interview with HipHopDX, the influential Wu-Tang Clan member spoke about the long-lasting impact of his debut album, comparing it to the seminal works of Francis Ford Coppola and Brian Del Palma. “Those was Rae’s favorite movies and favorite actors that played in those movies that inspired Rae to do it in a Hip Hop form… But right now, get ready for an explosive documentary that we’ve been working on for the last five years called The Purple Tape Files,” he told DX.


Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“Right now we definitely in the final stages of it,” he continued before revealing that we’d likely expect its release at the top of 2021. “So, it’s a couple of things that’s going on, but I’ll keep some of it under my hat until the time is permitted.”

This project has been in the works for over five years at this point. Rae insists that the wait will be well worth it. As the world re-lived Michael Jordan‘s run with the Bulls in The Last Dance, Raekwon said that his documentary is “next up.”

“You guys are gonna go crazy when you see The Purple Tape Files documentary. It’s something to look forward to. I mean, we saw the Jordan shit. We saw Jordan’s documentary, so I think right now I’m next up when it comes to what the world is about the see. You’re gonna be pretty much be blown away [by it].”

[Via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Machine Gun Kelly Is Dropping Two Songs This Week
93 525 7
0
Timbaland Teases Justin Timberlake “FutureSex/LoveSounds 2”
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Machine Gun Kelly Is Dropping Two Songs This Week
93
0
Timbaland Teases Justin Timberlake “FutureSex/LoveSounds 2”
132
0
Black Thought Accused Of Stealing Malik B’s Verses, Young Guru Fires Back
185
0
Dr. Dre & Nas Are Cooking Up In The Studio
225
0
Top 20 Most Popular Songs On TikTok Right Now
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Dizzy Feat. Sada Baby & Sauce Walka Fuck It Up
199
0
645AR Feat. FKA Twigs Sum Bout U
159
0
Mac Miller Dunno
119
0
DaBaby Feat. Gunna TLC
132
0
Chief Keef Feat. Mac Miller I Just Wanna
119
0
Valee Bling Bling
119
0
DaBaby Feat. Young Thug BLIND
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Aminé Feat. Young Thug “Compensating” Video
106
0
Big Havi “Blood N My Eyes” Video
106
0
EarthGang “Top Down” Video
159
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Machine Gun Kelly Is Dropping Two Songs This Week
Timbaland Teases Justin Timberlake “FutureSex/LoveSounds 2”
Black Thought Accused Of Stealing Malik B’s Verses, Young Guru Fires Back