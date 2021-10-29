Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Rakim, KRS-One, Slick Rick Concert Canceled Because Of Anti-Vaxxer Backlash: Report
238
0
French Montana Claims Akon Gifted Him A Fake Watch
251
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3891
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1032
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Rakim, KRS-One, Slick Rick Concert Canceled Because Of Anti-Vaxxer Backlash: Report

Posted By on October 28, 2021

The promoter plans on rescheduling and reportedly noted that the “majority of concertgoers in that Hip Hop demographic are not vaccinated.”

An old-school Hip Hop meeting of the minds was interrupted recently due to backlash. Millions of fans worldwide recently tuned into Verzuz to watch Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One relive some major moments in Hip Hop as they performed classic jams. The energy was set to be slightly duplicated at a concert involving KRS-One and Rakim, but it seems that anti-vaccine advocates have thwarted the live show.

According to Vibe, Rakim, KRS, and Slick Rick were set to perform at Detroit’s Masonic Temple venue on November 7 but it was announced today (October 28) that the concert had been canceled.

It was back in mid-August when the Masonic Temple shared that it would adhere to COVID-19 mandates set in place by AEG and LiveNation, including patrons showing that they had been fully vaccinated or tested negative for COVID with the last 72 hours. There has been a massive divide in the U.S. about protocols and mandates, and the Masonic Temple has apparently been feeling the wrath of anti-vaxxers.

“We have received hundreds of texts, voicemails, and comments on social media about the Masonic Temple’s vaccination mandate,” 2D Productions & Entertainment promoter Derrick Kearney reportedly said. “We have also found that the majority of concertgoers in that hip-hop demographic are not vaccinated. So the vaccination mandate with the Masonic Temple is the reason [for the event’s cancellation.]”

The show will reportedly still go on, just at a different venue with a new date. Do you agree that the majority of Hip Hop fans remain unvaccinated?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KRS-One (@teacha_krsone)

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

French Montana Claims Akon Gifted Him A Fake Watch
251 525 19
1
Chante Moore Announces Engagement To Former BET Exec Stephen Hill
225 525 17
0

Recent Stories

Rakim, KRS-One, Slick Rick Concert Canceled Because Of Anti-Vaxxer Backlash: Report
238
0
French Montana Claims Akon Gifted Him A Fake Watch
251
1
Chante Moore Announces Engagement To Former BET Exec Stephen Hill
225
0
Lil Uzi Vert Shares Teaser For New Song & Video Titled “Demon High”
304
0
Zayn Malik Refutes Rumors That He Assaulted Yolanda Hadid
265
0
More News

Trending Songs

Thurz & DJ Battlecat Feat. Sham1016, Airplane James & Fat Ron Outside
146
0
A$AP Ferg Feat. Pharrell Green Juice
384
0
Derez De'Shon Feat. Morray All Them Days
172
0
Imagine Dragons & J.I.D Enemy
212
1
Asiahn We Can
106
0
Frank Ocean Sweet Life
225
0
Brandy Feat. Queens Cast Wrecking Ball
304
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

My Favorite Color “MAYDAY” Video
185
0
Eli Fross Feat. Lil Zay Osama “Mad Max” Video
132
0
Snoh Aalegra Feat. Tyler, The Creator “NEON PEACH” Video
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Rakim, KRS-One, Slick Rick Concert Canceled Because Of Anti-Vaxxer Backlash: Report
French Montana Claims Akon Gifted Him A Fake Watch
Chante Moore Announces Engagement To Former BET Exec Stephen Hill