Ralo Explains Why He Isn’t Out Of Prison Yet Despite Being Granted $250K Bond

Ralo has been locked up for over two years at this point after police allegedly found nearly half a million dollars worth of cannabis on his private jet. Though he’s been fighting for his freedom and keeping fans updated on the case, he recently scored a major win when the judge granted him bond. Many expected him to be out of prison by now but the rapper revealed that it likely won’t happen until the end of the summer.

Ralo shared a lengthy statement on Instagram this week reflecting on the wins, losses, and the case against him. He admitted that he accepted defeat, or as he referred to it, “the rise n fall of Ralo.”

“I LOOKED AT MY SON, MY MOM AN GIRL AT VISITATION. I SEEN PAIN, I THEN PRAYED TO ALLAH ALONE TO MAKE A WAY FOR ME. WHEN MY LAWYER SAID THAT I CAN BEAT THIS CASE, I REALLY DIDN’T BELIEVE HIM CUZ OF THE CARDS I HAD AGAINST ME,” he said. “YEARS LATER THE JUDGE GRANTED ME AH BOND AN IM NOW SCHEDULED TO DISMISS MY CASE.”

Fpr anyone wondering why he’s not out yet, he said that there’s a review on his bond currently and that fans could expect him by the end of August.

“MY BOND HAS BEEN PUT UNDER A 30 DAY REVIEW DUE TO ALL THE THINGS I HAVE TO GATHER SO YAWL SHOULD SEE ME AT THE END OF AUGUST, BUT THE THING THAT HURT ME THE MOST IS I CANT GO TO MARLO FUNERAL SMH,” he added.

Peep the post below.