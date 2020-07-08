Rap Basement

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79
0
Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
675
0
Boosie Badazz In House
662
0
Ralo Granted $250K Bond In Federal Drug Case: Report

Posted By on July 8, 2020

Ralo’s coming home soon!

Ralo has been behind bars for nearly two years at this point after he was arrested on federal drug charges. The rapper was hit with four counts of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute as well as possession with intent to distribute over 100 kilograms of cannabis after his private jet was raided. He’s maintained his innocence with promises that he’d beat the case, though he’s been locked up this whole time.

Ralo did recently receive some good news. According to XXL, the Atlanta rapper has been granted $250K bond and is set to sign the release paperwork this Friday. He will be released on supervised release and has a load of conditions that come with his bond. Court documents state that he’s required to live at a “designated rental property and is restricted to twenty-four-hour-a-day lockdown at the residence except for medical necessities, court appearances, or other activities specially approved by the Court.” Additionally, he’s “required to submit to location monitoring as directed by Pretrial Services and comply with all of the program requirements and instructions provided.”

The rapper has also been limited to his contact of other people through “any cellular device, telephone number, email account, teleconferencing or videoconferencing account, or social-media platform that has not been disclosed in advance and approved by Pretrial Services.”

Ralo’s set to appear inc court this Friday to sign off on the papers. 

[Via]

Via HNHH

