Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
2065
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
821
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Ralo Has Decided To Plea Guilty In Marijuana Trafficking Case: Report

Posted By on April 15, 2021

According to VladTV, Ralo intends to enter a guilty plea in his multi-million dollar marijuana trafficking case.

Three years ago, Atlanta rapper and Gucci Mane affiliate Ralo was arrested alongside 13 others and indicted on charges of trafficking millions of dollars worth of marijuana. With the possibility of facing a maximum 40-year sentence, Ralo initially decided to plead not guilty, as he was adamant that he would beat the case. Last year, the Atlanta rapper was nearly granted a $250 thousand bond before evidence that he was orchestrating drug deals from behind bars surfaced, and to this day, Ralo remains in jail. 

At the beginning of this month, the Free Ralo movement appeared to gain some much-needed steam when Drake and several other artists within the music industry signed a letter sent to President Joe Biden in hopes that he would officially grant Ralo a presidential pardon. Yet weeks later, Ralo’s legal battle has reportedly taken an unexpected turn.

VladTV has retrieved a court document filed Tuesday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Alan Baverman, and according to the outlet, the court has been informed that Ralo “intends to enter a guilty plea in this case.” The rapper faces charges of trafficking and conspiring to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana, and VladTV’s exclusive report reveals that he has decided to plead guilty to at least one of the charges.

Stay tuned for updates in this case, and as always, Free Ralo

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66 525 5
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146
0
Benzino Expresses Love For Coi Leray, Says Feud Is Over
185
1
The TikTok Music Takeover
199
0
DMX To Receive Public Memorial At Barclay’s Center
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

cupcakKe Mosh Pit
66
0
EST Gee Lick Back
106
0
The WRLDFMS Tony Williams Feat. Wale Everybody Knows
251
0
K Camp Feat. PnB Rock Life Has Changed
93
0
$UICIDEBOY$ New Profile Pic
132
0
Saweetie Feat. Drakeo The Ruler Risky
132
0
iann dior Feat. Trippie Redd shots in the dark
225
2
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Lil Durk “Movie” Video
291
0
Chris Brown Feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk, Mulatto “Go Crazy (Remix)” Video
159
0
Russ “Bankrupt” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
Benzino Expresses Love For Coi Leray, Says Feud Is Over