Ralo Provides Update On His Case, Says He Needs Good People To Vouch For Him

Ralo’s battle for freedom has made headlines since he was arrested for “conspiracy to commit felony” in 2018. The rapper was accused of carrying nearly $1M worth of cannabis on a private plane and was charged with two federal counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.



Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

The rapper took to Instagram this weekend where he offered an update on his trial. He explained how his case will likely be over by December but he’s in need of a few people who can testify for him. “My judge scheduled my entire case to be over December. My lawyers asking for time served. I need letters an some good people that’s willing to come testify that they will help me stay on the right path while I’m on the 3 years probation. I also agreed to talk to the youth,” he captioned his Instagram post before encouraging his followers to tag “good people” that would be able to vouch for him.

At the tail end of the summer, it was reported that Drake, Meek Mill, Killer Mike, and more signed off on a letter sent to Joe Biden requesting that the president grant Ralo clemency.

“On behalf of Terrell Davis and his family, we strongly urge you to grant clemency for Mr. Davis, who is serving federal time for nonviolent marijuana offense,” reads the letter.

Check out Ralo’s post below.