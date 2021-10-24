Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

2 Live Crew Reportedly Faced With Lawsuit After Attempting To Reclaim Their Music Catalogue
93
0
Ralo Provides Update On His Case, Says He Needs Good People To Vouch For Him
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3746
3
Yung Dred A STAR WAS BORN
1218
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Ralo Provides Update On His Case, Says He Needs Good People To Vouch For Him

Posted By on October 24, 2021

Ralo says he’s seeking time served and three years probation.

Ralo’s battle for freedom has made headlines since he was arrested for “conspiracy to commit felony” in 2018. The rapper was accused of carrying nearly $1M worth of cannabis on a private plane and was charged with two federal counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.


Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

The rapper took to Instagram this weekend where he offered an update on his trial. He explained how his case will likely be over by December but he’s in need of a few people who can testify for him. “My judge scheduled my entire case to be over December. My lawyers asking for time served. I need letters an some good people that’s willing to come testify that they will help me stay on the right path while I’m on the 3 years probation. I also agreed to talk to the youth,” he captioned his Instagram post before encouraging his followers to tag “good people” that would be able to vouch for him.

At the tail end of the summer, it was reported that Drake, Meek Mill, Killer Mike, and more signed off on a letter sent to Joe Biden requesting that the president grant Ralo clemency.

“On behalf of Terrell Davis and his family, we strongly urge you to grant clemency for Mr. Davis, who is serving federal time for nonviolent marijuana offense,” reads the letter.

Check out Ralo’s post below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

2 Live Crew Reportedly Faced With Lawsuit After Attempting To Reclaim Their Music Catalogue
93 525 7
0
Quavo & Jadakiss Offer Up Ring Walk Performances For Stevenson Vs. Herring Fight
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

2 Live Crew Reportedly Faced With Lawsuit After Attempting To Reclaim Their Music Catalogue
93
0
Ralo Provides Update On His Case, Says He Needs Good People To Vouch For Him
106
0
Quavo & Jadakiss Offer Up Ring Walk Performances For Stevenson Vs. Herring Fight
172
0
The Weeknd & Majid Jordan Highlight This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
199
0
Playboi Carti Fan Pulls Up To Concert With An Ankle Monitor
1138
0
More News

Trending Songs

HBK Banz & Lil Chris Mud Baby
93
0
Wale Name Ring Bell
106
0
Drake Worst Behavior
119
0
BabyTron Day In Ferndale
79
0
KB Mike Deserve Better
132
0
T.E.C. Feat. OMB Peezy Dead Boy
146
0
Kuttem Reese Pallbearers
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

MoneyBagg Yo Feat. Lil Durk & EST Gee “Switches & Dracs” Video
265
0
Domani Reviews Snacks From Around The World
199
0
The Weeknd & Swedish House Mafia “Moth To A Flame” Video
251
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

2 Live Crew Reportedly Faced With Lawsuit After Attempting To Reclaim Their Music Catalogue
Ralo Provides Update On His Case, Says He Needs Good People To Vouch For Him
Quavo & Jadakiss Offer Up Ring Walk Performances For Stevenson Vs. Herring Fight