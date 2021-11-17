Rap Basement

Rap Community Reacts To The Death Of Young Dolph

Posted By on November 17, 2021

The internet was crushed by the news of Young Dolph’s passing.

Young Dolph was one of the most important figures in Memphis hip hop. 

From his countless mixtapes and albums, to his recent transformation into an executive role with the establishment of his label, Paper Route EMPIRE, Dolph stood the test of time and was well on his way to flourishing into a full-fledged music mogul. But with reports that the King Of Memphis rapper was shot and killed in his hometown quickly being confirmed by Memphis’ FOX13those plans were cut short. 

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Dolph, who experienced chart success, and achieved legendary status on social media, will be sorely missed by the hip hop community. And as the news of his passing was confirmed, the hip hop community poured out their hearts for Young Dolph

Westside Gunn, Offset, Gucci Mane, Quavo, Hit-Boy and countless others took to Twitter to react to Dolph’s death, and give their condolences to his loved ones. 

“Damn R.I.P DOLPH PRAYER FOR YA KIDS AND FAMILY SMH,” Offsett wrote. 

“R. I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart,” Gucci Mane added. 

This story is still developing. Check back for any updates here, and check out the rest of the rap community’s reaction to the tragic passing of the legendary Young Dolph. 

Via HNHH

