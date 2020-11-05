Rapper Brax Has Passed Away At Age 21

We are saddened to report on the passing of Brax, a popular rapper and social media personality.

Tributes are beginning to roll out from Brax’s friends, family, and fans.

“Wow…. I can’t even believe I’m typing this,” wrote make-up artist Scott Osbourne. “You were such an amazing light, Man the work you created, and the work we created together will live on forever! I still remember you coming to LA to from atl to glam and have photoshoot, your art will always live on. Until we meet again, RIP Brax. love you always.”

Brax had built a following off of her creativity and talent. She will be celebrated as one of the most original social media influencers, known for her art, music, and style.

The comments on her Instagram account reflect how much people loved Brax, as her fans continue pouring in condolences.

“My role is to create art straight from my heart. For I know that art will be pure, poetic, powerful, and healing,” she said in a 2018 interview in Svage Magazine, as pointed out by Essence. “All I want to do is help the world heal. That’s when things will begin to shift.”

Rest in peace, Brax. She was 21-years-old.

