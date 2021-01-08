Rapper Deezer D Passes Away at 55

In some very sad news, new reports are confirming Dearon “Deezer D” Thompson, a rapper, motivational speaker, and actor best known for his role as Malik McGrath on the NBC medical drama ER, has passed away in Los Angeles. He was 55 years old at the time of his passing.

The brother of the late 55-year-old confirmed his passing in an Instagram post, penning a mini-tribute to Thompson reading, “My Big Brother! God is with you. I will miss you.” He attached the message to a photoset of the family with several pictures of Deezer without revealing his cause of death.

No additional information about his death was available immediately after his passing, and a rep could not be reached for comments. According to one report, however, his brother is said to have found the 55-year-old unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on Thursday with his family suspecting he may have suffered from a heart attack. No official word from a medical examiner has been given, though.

Although he was best known for his role on ER, Thompson was also a hip-hop artist with plans to release a single called “2021” next week, sharing a snippet on his Instagram page before his passing. “2021 Drops Next Week! Apple Music and Spotify and YouTube,” he wrote.

Our prayers go out to his family, and may he rest in peace.

[via]