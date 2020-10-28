Rap Basement

Rapsody, Jack Harlow, Chika, Polo G, Flo Milli & More Light Up “Hip Hop Awards” Cyphers

Posted By on October 27, 2020

Who do you think stood out between the two BET cyphers for 2020?

It’s that time of the year again! The BET Hip Hop Awards are in full swing and some of the most talked-about moments from the coveted show are the cyphers. This year is stacked with artists who are staking their claim in the Hip Hop game, and these rappers didn’t disappoint when they stepped up to the proverbial mic. The first cypher of the evening—donned the Political Cypher—hosted Polo G, Chika, Jack Harlow, Flawless Real Talk, and Rapsody (who took home the Lyricist of the Year Award). Each rapper dropped bars about the socio-political climate facing Black and marginalized communities, including the Breonna Taylor case, the Jacob Blake shooting, President Donald Trump’s handling of COVID-19, and the Black Lives Matter protests that have continued throughout the year.

In a separate cypher, four rappers on the rise linked up to prove why their the hottest artists taking over Hip Hop. Flo Milli, Deante Hitchcock, Adé, and Buddy kicked clever rhymes that showcased their signature flows, styles, and lyrical abilities. Fans took to social media to share their opinions about the who they considered to be standouts in each cypher, but we’ll let you take a look at both so you can let us know who you think dominated the BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher scene this year. 

Watch both sets of performances below.

 

Via HNHH

