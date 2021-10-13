Ray J Discharged From The Hospital Following Battle With Pneumonia

Last week, the public found out the Ray J had been hospitalized in Miami with an extremely serious case of pneumonia. As previously reported, the musician and serial entrepreneur was originally believed to have contracted pneumonia after a bad case of COVID-19, but several negative COVID tests proved otherwise.

Ray J was eventually moved out of the coronavirus wing, but in an exclusive statement to TMZ, he revealed that he thought he was going to die. “I thought it was over,” Ray J told the outlet. “I started praying and knew God is good so I just kept praying.”



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Days later, it has been revealed that Ray J’s condition has drastically improved. According to TMZ, the “One Wish” artist has officially been released from the hospital, and he is set to completely recover from the comfort of his home. It’s reported that Ray J is no longer on oxygen, and he has stopped using an inhaler as well.

Surprisingly, Ray J’s pending divorce from Princess Love hasn’t been swayed at all by his life-threatening battle with pneumonia, and TMZ‘s sources attest that although the timing of Ray J’s divorce filing was peculiar, it was solely the result of persisting marital issues.

