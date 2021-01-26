Rap Basement

Raz B Calls Marques Houston A “Creep” While Challenging Chris Stokes Again

Posted By on January 25, 2021

The B2K singer alleges Stokes “likes little boys” before telling Houston’s wife that she should ask her husband about what he’s done in the past.

He’s not letting up on his challenges for his former manager Chris Stokes, and it looks as if Raz B is taking aim at Marques Houston, as well. For years, B2K star Raz B has been relentless about sharing stories regarding what he allegedly endured as a youth in the entertainment industry. Raz has repeatedly accused Stokes of molesting him when he was younger—accusations that Stokes has denied.

Recently, the B2K singer sat down with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked for Lee’s Fox Soul series, and the two men reportedly spoke candidly about Raz’s experiences. However, the episode was shelved by Fox Soul just prior to its premiere after the online network was reportedly sent a cease and desist letter. Lee spoke out against the decision and soon, Raz B followed. The singer called out Stokes and challenged him to polygraph test with a co-sign from Omarion’s brother, O’Ryan.

Stokes has yet to accept the lie detector test offer, but that doesn’t mean Raz is letting up. “What’s up p*ssy? Oh, my bad, I can’t refer to you as that because you like little boys,” Raz says in a video he uploaded to Instagram. “It’s been seven, it’s been 10 days. Don’t have nobody reach out to me. You know my number, n*gga. The 9168 number. Call me, ’cause I know and you know, I wouldn’t want to be in jail. I’m trying to save you, n*gga. But you gotta do the right thing, bro.”

“Stop abusing your power,” he added. “You say you a Jehovah’s Witness. And Marques, why don’t you tell your wife all the things that you’ve done. That n*gga’s a creep, by the way. You know what it is. I want that fade, n*gga. And pull up by yourself.” In the caption to his video, Raz B added, “Last Chance P*ssyâ¼ï¸ Polygraph Test â¼ï¸ chrisstokes1969 Tag MH since he got me blocked.” 

Back in August, 39-year-old Houston married his 19-year-old wife, Miya. He faced criticism over their age gap but insisted that they didn’t date while she was underaged. Watch Raz’s video below.

Via HNHH

